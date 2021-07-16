There’s nothing stopping you from creating the life you love – especially after transformational business coach and wellness expert Leanne Evans has equipped you with all the tools you need to manifest your way to happiness. Join us for our new Curiosity Academy video masterclass today to get started.
Once associated with New Age kookiness, ‘manifestation’ – the idea that thinking about your goals can help them come true – has firmly entered the mainstream. Endorsed by Oprah Winfrey, the technique is a legitimate social media sensation, with videos tagged #manifestation clocking up an astonishing 9 billion views on TikTok.
Intrigued? In this £10 video masterclass, wellness expert Leanne Evans will explain the basics of manifestation and teach you how to put the techniques into practice in your own life – whether you want to land a dream job, become healthier, sell your house or find love.
About this class
Class title: Create a life you love with manifestation
Type: Online class, pre-recorded
Duration: 30 minute video, plus extra time to work on techniques
Price: £10, watch on-demand
What you need:
- A journal
- A pen
- Desktop computer, laptop or tablet
- A quiet space and an open mind
What you’ll learn:
- What is manifestation?
- How to identify and ‘unblock’ things in your life that are restricting you from reaching your full potential
- How to find clarity on the things you do want to manifest
- Three key manifestation tools and techniques including scripting, visualisation and 369 techniques
- How to become familiar with creating your own manifestation ritual
Watch an extract:
About the tutor: Leanne Evans
Leanne Evans is a transformational business coach, wellness expert and entrepreneur. She has experienced transformation in her own life on the path of self-development for the last 15 years going from anxiety and low self-esteem, to living life on her own terms and creating her dream business. Her core purpose is empowering women to build successful, passion-filled lives and businesses, by encouraging them to use transformational tools to do the inner healing work required to focus and redirect their energy.
She is the founder of Leanne Evans Wellbeing, a specialist business consultancy, supporting wellness businesses and solopreneurs wanting to create social change. She developed the S.M.I.L.E method for business growth, which is a creative and holistic approach encouraging a joyful attitude to scaling a business as a path to freedom. With over 15 years, in the wellness industry, including at Treatwell and Stylist, she helped support hundreds of business owners to grow their business using online marketing and branding strategies. Leanne is also the co-founder of Oshun Workplace Wellbeing, the first corporate business to champion diversity and equality within the wellness industry.
Instagram: @leanneevanswellbeing