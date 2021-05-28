In this hands-on workshop, Rosemary Ikpeme introduces creative journalling and guides you in the creation of your own vision board, while sharing how these can be used as a tool for setting life goals and intentions.
About this class
Class title: Make Your Dreams A Reality: How To Create A Vision Board
Type: Online class, pre-recorded
Duration: Video 37 mins, but class will takes 60 mins+
Price: £10, watch on-demand
What you’ll learn:
- Understanding the benefits of visualisation and creating a vision board
- Finding out why creating a vision board makes you more likely to hit your goals
- Hearing stories for how vision boards have worked for Rosemary Ikpeme
- Learning how to use the Wheel of Life to set your goals and focus on improving your health, career, finances and even your relationships
- Building your first vision board
- Discovering how to get the most out of your vision board to achieve the goals you set
We’re delighted to reveal our brand-new class – Make Your Dreams A Reality: How To Create A Vision Board, a special hour-long workshop which will help you start your journey into visualisation.
Perhaps you have life goals that you are desperate to fulfil? Or you feel stuck at work or in a relationship and don’t know how to move forward? Maybe you just want a better job, more loving relationship or just to get your foot on the property ladder?
Then let Rosemary Ikpeme, the founder and creator of MYnd Map, guide you through the vision board process and introduce you to a whole new way of making your dreams a reality – just as she has made her own dreams come true.
Stay curious and sign up to our life-changing new class today.
Watch an extract from the class
What you’ll need:
Wheel of Life print out or copied onto paper
Colouring pencils
Coloured pens
Large piece of paper (A2 is good if you have it)
Old magazines or newspapers you can cut up
Scissors
Glue
About the tutor: Rosemary Ikpeme
Rosemary Ikpeme is the founder and creator of MYnd Map, an independent brand that designs and creates mindfulness, gratitude, and goals-setting journals, planners, and agendas. In this exclusive hour-long class for The Curiosity Academy, Ikpeme will introduce the benefits of creative journalling and guide you in the creation of your own vision board while sharing how these can be used as a tool for setting life goals and intentions.