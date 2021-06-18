This year in particular, the pandemic has resulted in many of us either spending what we feel is too much time being alone or isolated, or too little time alone, potentially within constant close proximity to a partner, housemates or family. In this revelatory new session, Francesca Specter shows us a selection of techniques guiding us through how to not only turn being alone into a positive experience, but also how to thrive alone and balance your solo and social time effectively.

About this class

Class title: How to thrive alone Type: Online class, pre-recorded Duration: 1 hour Price: £10, watch on-demand What you get with the class: Expert advice from podcaster and the founder of Alonement – a platform dedicated to exploring alone time, and why it matters

– a platform dedicated to exploring alone time, and why it matters 5 key solitude skills to take away and put into practice: Sitting with your thoughts Planning time alone Being alone in public Communicating alonement Balancing solo and social time

What you need: An open mind!

A pen and paper

Watch an extract from the class: