Traditionally seen as an ingredient just for veggies but recently making a comeback as a staple for food lovers everywhere, tofu is the wonder-ingredient you’ve been looking for to shake up your recipe repertoire. A wonderfully versatile food in all its forms, get experimenting with Ravinder Bhogal’s inventive recipes in our brand new Curiosity Academy video masterclass . So much more than your average cook-along, Ravinder reveals the recipes and tips that have made her top London restaurant Jikoni such a success.

About the tutor: Ravinder Bhogal

Born in Kenya to Indian parents, Ravinder Bhogal’s food is inspired by her mixed heritage and the UK’s diverse immigrant culture. Ravinder is a journalist, chef and restaurateur. She is a monthly food columnist for the FT Weekend Magazine, a contributing editor at Harper’s Bazaar, and regularly writes for The Guardian Feast, The Observer Magazine and Vogue online. Her debut restaurant, Jikoni, was ranked 56th in the UK by the National Restaurant Awards within seven months of opening and achieved a coveted place in the Michelin Guide in the same year. In 2017, she launched a 4 month vegan pop-up at the W Hotel which was voted The Best Vegan restaurant in the country by Harper’s Bazaar within a few weeks of opening. She has authored two books; her latest Jikoni: Proudly Inauthentic Recipes From An Immigrant Kitchen, (Bloomsbury, 2020) has been shortlisted for the André Simon Award. In June 2020, Ravinder launched a sustainable vegetarian home delivery brand Comfort and Joy, a sister brand to Jikoni last year.