The nominations for 2022’s Bafta awards are in and include standout successes The Lost Daughter and Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog – but who will win?
Awards season is well and truly here, people.
The Bafta awards are some of the biggest – and most highly anticipated – in the industry, and today, the nominations finally rolled in.
The announcement, which was aired live today and presented by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen, is just the start of the process. Bafta winners will be crowned on 13 March at the Royal Albert Hall and the whole glitzy, star-studded affair will be broadcast on BBC One.
As well as past years being full of searing speeches, thought-provoking moments and some general disappointment, we can only imagine what the final award ceremony will have in store for us.
While many have already been quick to note the lack of any Spencer mention at this year’s Baftas, for now, here are some of the most exciting nominations from this year’s awards.
1. Adapted Screenplay: The Lost Daughter
As well as being one of our personal favourite films of the last part of 2021, the Olivia Colman-fronted The Lost Daughter has scooped up a total of two nominations at this year’s Baftas, including the award for adapted screenplay.
Based on Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel, the psychodrama was concerned with motherhood and all of its gritty facets – something that may not immediately grab the attention of every viewer but is better described as a demonstration of what the terms ‘good’ and ‘bad’ actually mean.
2. Best Film: The Power Of The Dog
Leading the pack with eight nominations at this year’s Baftas is Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog.
It shouldn’t be a surprise that this Oscar-tipped film has racked up so many nominations and according to our reviewer, it stands to not only be Benedict Cumberbatch’s best film yet, but also the buzziest awards season drama of the year.
3. Leading Actress: Tessa Thompson in Passing
If, like us, you thoroughly enjoyed Rebecca Hall’s hit Netflix movie Passing (based off of the Nella Larsen novel of the same name) then you’ll know that Tessa Thompson’s stellar acting as Irene was always deserving of awards recognition.
Our reviewer said it was a “masterclass in mixed-race storytelling” that allowed Thompson and fellow actor Ruth Negga to shine in their leading roles.
4. Best Film: Don’t Look Up
Probably one of the wilder movies of the end of last year, Don’t Look Up impressed us with its star-studded cast but also its satirical (and very realistic) take on modern news and society.
If you haven’t yet watched it, Don’t Look Up “tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth”. Boasting familiar faces such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, it’s a hilarious and very relatable watch.
5. Outstanding British Film: No Time To Die
The most recent Bond movie chartered a feminist revolution of sorts and divided the internet, all while delivering on the same action-packed drama we love from the franchise. As well as scooping up a nomination for outstanding British film, the movie’s hit star Lashana Lynch has also been nominated for an EE Rising Star Award.
6. Best Supporting Actress: Ann Dowd in Mass
Perhaps a more under-the-radar nomination this year is Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) for best supporting actress for her performance in Mass. Mass – which has only recently come to the UK – follows two pairs of grieving parents who meet to discuss a tragedy involving their sons.
What results is an emotional, slow-burning movie that has seen Dowd continually praised for her thought-provoking depiction of a traumatised mother.
The full list of nominations can be found here. The EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 13 March and will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Image: Netflix