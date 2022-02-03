Awards season is well and truly here, people. The Bafta awards are some of the biggest – and most highly anticipated – in the industry, and today, the nominations finally rolled in. The announcement, which was aired live today and presented by AJ Odudu and Tom Allen, is just the start of the process. Bafta winners will be crowned on 13 March at the Royal Albert Hall and the whole glitzy, star-studded affair will be broadcast on BBC One. As well as past years being full of searing speeches, thought-provoking moments and some general disappointment, we can only imagine what the final award ceremony will have in store for us.

While many have already been quick to note the lack of any Spencer mention at this year’s Baftas, for now, here are some of the most exciting nominations from this year’s awards.

1. Adapted Screenplay: The Lost Daughter As well as being one of our personal favourite films of the last part of 2021, the Olivia Colman-fronted The Lost Daughter has scooped up a total of two nominations at this year’s Baftas, including the award for adapted screenplay. Based on Elena Ferrante’s 2006 novel, the psychodrama was concerned with motherhood and all of its gritty facets – something that may not immediately grab the attention of every viewer but is better described as a demonstration of what the terms ‘good’ and ‘bad’ actually mean.

Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman star as Nina and Leda in The Lost Daughter.

2. Best Film: The Power Of The Dog Leading the pack with eight nominations at this year’s Baftas is Jane Campion’s The Power Of The Dog. It shouldn’t be a surprise that this Oscar-tipped film has racked up so many nominations and according to our reviewer, it stands to not only be Benedict Cumberbatch’s best film yet, but also the buzziest awards season drama of the year.

The Power Of The Dog has racked up eight nominations at this year's Baftas.

3. Leading Actress: Tessa Thompson in Passing If, like us, you thoroughly enjoyed Rebecca Hall’s hit Netflix movie Passing (based off of the Nella Larsen novel of the same name) then you’ll know that Tessa Thompson’s stellar acting as Irene was always deserving of awards recognition. Our reviewer said it was a “masterclass in mixed-race storytelling” that allowed Thompson and fellow actor Ruth Negga to shine in their leading roles.

Andre Holland as Brian and Tessa Thompson as Irene in Passing

4. Best Film: Don’t Look Up

Probably one of the wilder movies of the end of last year, Don’t Look Up impressed us with its star-studded cast but also its satirical (and very realistic) take on modern news and society. If you haven’t yet watched it, Don’t Look Up “tells the story of two low-level astronomers who must go on a giant media tour to warn mankind of an approaching comet that will destroy planet earth”. Boasting familiar faces such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence and Meryl Streep, it’s a hilarious and very relatable watch.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio star in Don't Look Up

5. Outstanding British Film: No Time To Die The most recent Bond movie chartered a feminist revolution of sorts and divided the internet, all while delivering on the same action-packed drama we love from the franchise. As well as scooping up a nomination for outstanding British film, the movie’s hit star Lashana Lynch has also been nominated for an EE Rising Star Award.

Lashana Lynch at the James Bond No Time To Die premiere.

6. Best Supporting Actress: Ann Dowd in Mass Perhaps a more under-the-radar nomination this year is Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale) for best supporting actress for her performance in Mass. Mass – which has only recently come to the UK – follows two pairs of grieving parents who meet to discuss a tragedy involving their sons. What results is an emotional, slow-burning movie that has seen Dowd continually praised for her thought-provoking depiction of a traumatised mother.

Ann Dowd has received a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in Mass.

The full list of nominations can be found here. The EE British Academy Film Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday 13 March and will be available to watch on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

