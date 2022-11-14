While it might not be one of the most hyped-up award shows in MTV’s history, the EMAs have brought us their fair share of memorable moments over the years. From Miley Cyrus lighting up a spliff during the 2013 ceremony in Amsterdam to providing the stage for one of Kanye West’s infamous outbursts when he lost the Best Video award, the EMAs have never been boring. Last night’s awards, broadcast from Germany, saw some major wins and energetic performances. And if you missed this year’s show, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered for the major talking points.

A good night for Midnights One of the champions of last night’s show was Taylor Swift, who took home awards for Best Video, Best Artist, Best Pop Album and Best Longform Video. Swift, whose most recent album, Midnights, came out last month, thanked her fans from the stage for their dedicated support for her newest album.

Taylor Swift won big at last night's MTV EMAs

“There’s not a single moment that I take for granted,” she told the audience. “I love you so much; I can’t believe I get to do this as a job, and it’s all because of you. Thank you so, so much.” The country singer-turned-pop princess-turned-musical-megastar has been re-recording her entire discography to be able to claim ownership of her own material, creating a supersonic influx of Swift content, even producing a handful of new albums alongside her old hits.

Stormzy: a secret Swiftie? Perhaps one of the most unlikely pairings of last night’s show was British rapper Stormzy and Taylor Swift. Holding a pint glass, the Brit-award-winning artist documented his quest to find Swift on his Instagram reel throughout the night. “Mans tryna’ get a selfie with Taylor Swift,” he told the camera, “Where’s Taylor Swift?” In the background, a woman can be heard giggling and telling him, “I’ll put in a word.”

Later, he could be seen with a smile on his face as his reel captioned: “Mans going to meet Taylor” and “So happy.” It looks like the pair finally met, as he then shared a selfie of the two hit artists, beaming into the camera. But his journey across the EMAs to find the Midnights singer wasn’t his only appearance throughout the night. During the show, Stormzy performed his new single Firebabe in a visually stunning feast for the eyes.

Stormzy at the 2022 MTV EMAs

A musical showcase Of course, it wouldn’t be an MTV awards show without a few live performances, and the EMAs certainly weren’t lacking in that department. In a set that transformed the EMA stage into a runway that stretched out from a giant jet engine, OneRepublic performed their hit single I Ain’t Worried from the summer blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick, while Ava Max gave a dance-heavy rendition of Million Dollar Baby.

OneRepublic performed at the 2022 EMAs

Muse and Lewis Capaldi also had a chance to take their share of the spotlight, giving the audience electric live performances of their songs Will Of The People and Forget Me respectively.

Love for Love on Tour Harry Styles was also a winner at the EMAs, taking home the title of Best Live Performer, which is entirely unsurprising following his highly successful run for Love On Tour. The tour, which began in 2021, saw Harry perform throughout the US, Europe and Latin America. Known for his exuberant on-stage personality and flamboyant costume choices, fans of Harry Styles are always guaranteed an out-of-this-world performance.

You may also like A Harry Styles x Gucci collaboration is in the works – here’s everything we know so far

But it’s not just his recent tour that earned him last night’s award. Earlier this year, Harry headlined the iconic Californian music festival Coachella. In a show that spanned over the run of the festival, audiences were treated to full-swing glittery opulence that gave them brass sections, pink leather-clad dancing frenzies and the likes of Shania Twain and Lizzo as special guests. Solidifying himself in the ranks of showmanship graced by the likes of Mick Jagger and Elvis Presley, Harry Styles has not only proved himself to be worthy of the EMA award but also a place in musical history as one of the most unrivalled live performers.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy