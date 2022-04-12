When you think of Keke Palmer, there are many things that come to mind. There’s her famous “I don’t know who that is” meme from her iconic Vanity Fair interview. Her career-defining role in the 2006 film Akeelah And The Bee. Her epic hosting gig at the 2021 Met Gala. The list goes on.

And while Palmer’s credits across film, television and music go way beyond what many of her peers have achieved by the age of 28, it’s this year, in particular, that we’re seeing the star truly step into the spotlight and get the work, credit and praise she truly deserves – and I, for one, am here for it.