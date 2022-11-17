Beyoncé is leading the 2023 Grammys race, with nine nominations for her Renaissance album. It’s no small feat, since this year’s nominations make her the joint most nominated artist of all time – with an astounding 88 throughout her career. This is not only a testament to her ground-breaking music, but also places her right next to husband Jay Z in the ranks. So far, the Break My Soul singer has won 28 Grammys over the years.

Beyoncé’s Renaissance album scored her several nominations.

Close on her tail is rap artist Kendrick Lamar, who scored himself eight nominations this year in several categories. Other competition comes from ABBA, whose album Voyage was the UK’s biggest selling vinyl in 2021 and marked a landmark return for the iconic Swedish pop group. Adele, Harry Styles and Lizzo have also been nominated for several awards throughout the pop categories, with Adele beating Beyoncé to Best Album in 2017.

But one artist with a notable lack of nominations is everyone’s favourite country-turned-pop superstar Taylor Swift. The singer, who has been re-recording her original works and most recently released her chart-topping album Midnights, has been nominated for a handful of categories (including Song of the Year and Best Music Video), but for songs not included in her Midnights discography. However, her song All Too Well (10 Minute Version), which caused a frenzy after its release for its links to actor Jake Gyllenhaal (where’s the scarf?!) scored her most of those nominations – a testament to her re-recording endeavours. The reason for the Midnights snub? Well, it’s not really a snub at all. Grammy submission guidelines specify that works must have been submitted by 30 September 2022 to be eligible. Midnights, which was released on 21 October, just missed the cut.

While Midnights didn’t receive any Grammy nominations due to its release date, Taylor Swift did win big at the MTV EMAs.

The Grammys has a long history of not only celebrating the best work from some of our most beloved artists, but also as one of the most entertaining nights in showbusiness. After all, who could forget some of its wildest moments? The first appearance of Jennifer Lopez’s famous Versace jungle dress in 2000, the unlikely pairing of musical guests Elton John and Eminem in 2001, and, of course, Lady Gaga arriving to the ceremony in a giant egg in 2011. With all these outstanding nominations and potential for some culture-shaping moments, we will definitely be tuning in to watch the awards in February. Read on for a breakdown of the key nominees.

Record of the Year Don’t Shut Me Down – ABBA Easy On Me – Adele Break My Soul – Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J Blige You And Me On The Rock – Brandi Carlile ft Lucius Woman – Doja Cat Bad Habit – Steve Lacy The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar About Damn Time – Lizzo As It Was – Harry Styles

Album of the Year Voyage – ABBA 30 – Adele Un Verano Sin Ti – Bad Bunny Renaissance – Beyoncé Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) – Mary J. Blige In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile Music Of The Spheres – Coldplay Mr Morale & The Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar Special – Lizzo Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Song of the Year abcdefu – Gayle About Damn Time – Lizzo All Too Well (10 Minute Version) – Taylor Swift As It Was – Harry Styles Bad Habit – Steve Lacy Break My Soul – Beyoncé Easy On Me – Adele God Did – DJ Khaled The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar Just Like That – Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist Anitta Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck Muni Long Samara Joy Latto Måneskin Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle Wet Leg

Best Pop Solo Performance Easy On Me – Adele Moscow Mule – Bad Bunny Woman – Doja Cat Bad Habit – Steve Lacy About Damn Time – Lizzo As It Was – Harry Styles

Best Music Video Easy On Me – Adele Yet To Come – BTS Woman – Doja Cat The Heart Part 5 – Kendrick Lamar As It Was – Harry Styles All Too Well: The Short Film – Taylor Swift

The 65th Grammy Awards will be broadcast on 5 February 2023.

