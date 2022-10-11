Now that we’re entering the season of cosy blankets, pumpkin spice lattes and lazy Sunday afternoons spent hoovering up all the brilliant autumn TV, it’s practically a given that we’ll be watching many of the Agatha Christie adaptations that are currently streaming on BritBox, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime and Netflix. With such an extensive catalogue of stories, though (Christie penned 66 detective novels during her celebrated career), we can always look forward to fresh adaptations, particularly from veteran actor-director Kenneth Branagh, who over the past few years has been creating mystery movies for 20th Century Studios. First came Murder On The Orient Express in 2017; this year we had Death On The Nile; and now, a third spine-tingling instalment has been given the green light.

This time around, Branagh is back starring as the famous detective Hercule Poirot in the third Christie feature A Haunting In Venice. Inspired by Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel Hallowe’en Party, the supernatural thriller follows the now-retired sleuth who is living in self-imposed exile in post-WWII Venice. On All Hallows’ Eve, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo, but when one of the guests is murdered, the former detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets. Branagh will also be returning to direct the new film, which has been written by screenwriter Michael Green, who penned Murder On The Orient Express and Death On The Nile.

Jamie Dornan will be starring in A Haunting In Venice

We also know the main suspects in the new adaptation, as 20th Century Studios has just announced the ensemble cast of A Haunting In Venice – and the talent is supreme. Fresh from his turn in drama Belfast, which won an original screenplay Oscar earlier this year, Jamie Dornan will be reunited with director Branagh in the new film. They’ll be joined by Michelle Yeoh, who has been making waves recently with her phenomenal performance in Everything Everywhere All At Once and Tina Fey, who has recently appeared in Only Murders In The Building. Jude Hill, one of the stars of Yellowstone, and Emma Laird, who starred in Mayor Of Kingstown, are also joining the cast alongside Kelly Reilly, Kyle Allen (Rosaline), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Ali Khan (Underground) and Riccardo Scamarico (Caravaggio’s Shadow).

Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All At Once

“This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise,” said Branagh in a statement. “Based on a complex, little known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.” While no character details have been released yet, we do know that production is set to begin on 31 October, which is very much in keeping with the Halloween spirit. We’ll keep you updated as and when more details emerge.