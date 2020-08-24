A Suitable Boy has fast become Sunday night’s must-watch TV show, as the social media reaction to last night’s episode of the period drama has well and truly proven. That’s right: the BBC series, adapted from the bestselling book by Vikram Seth (which, at over 1,500 pages, is one of the longest novels in the English language), has been steadily trending on Twitter since it aired its penultimate episode on Sunday (23 August).

And no wonder, quite frankly: the events that transpired were every bit as heartbreaking as they were shocking. Spoilers ahead. So, what happened in episode 5 of A Suitable Boy? Over in Calcutta, Lata has attracted the attentions of Amit (Mikhail Sen) and Haresh (Namit Das). However, as they continue to court her over the Christmas holidays, she finds herself thinking once again about Kabir Durrani (Danesh Razvi)

You may also like BBC One’s A Suitable Boy star Tanya Maniktala on the importance of telling her own story

Maan (Ishaan Khatter), meanwhile, is once again separated from Saeeda Bai (Tabu) when he accompanies his father on the campaign trail to the Nawab’s village seat in Rudhia. Which means he misses a massive revelation: Tasneem (Joyeeta Dutta) is Saeeda’s secret daughter and Firoz’s (Shubham Saraf) half-sister. This means that, when Maan later pays a visit to Saeeda’s house and sees Firoz there, he completely misreads the situation. In fact, a series of veiled comments lead him to surmise that the two have been having a love affair behind his back. Cue Maan flying into a jealous rage, grabbing a knife, and stabbing his friend. Gulp.

A Suitable Boy interweaves themes of love, family and relationships in 1950s India

What are people saying about A Suitable Boy on Twitter? Viewers were, naturally, stunned by the explosive events of episode five. “Oh my god,” wrote one. “No! The fuck was that? Maan, what did you do? Agh, you dumb fuck!” “Maan, you bloody idiot!” added another. “Mind you, Saida could’ve just TOLD HIM!!!” “Wow, what an episode,” said one more. “The drama is impeccable. [This TV show] needs a season two!”

Elsewhere, one viewer tweeted: “OMG, what a bombshell.” “Shock twist in A Suitable Boy tonight!” wrote another. Another, alongside a string of scream-face emojis, said: “A brilliant episode! Cannot wait for the finale tomorrow! Why was nobody helping Firoz thoughhhhhhh?!!!!!”

Our favourite reaction of all, though? “I am, as the kids say, shook.”

You may also like Netflix in September 2020: the best new films and TV shows coming this month

What will happen in the A Suitable Boy finale? Thankfully, fans won’t have long to wait to find out what happens next. Breaking with its usual tradition of a Sunday night episode, A Suitable Boy will air its finale on Monday night (24 August). And, yeah, you better believe there’s plenty more drama to get through. The official synopsis reads: Maan’s disgrace has a disastrous effect on the Kapoor family. When the bad press is used against his father in India’s first general election campaign, it results in an unexpected gesture from an old friend. Lata is left hurt and confused by Haresh’s overreaction. When a surprise meeting between two of her love rivals ends in a sudden proposal, it leaves Lata looking at the nature of love with fresh eyes. Following the reveal of further interference from her meddling family and emboldened by casting her vote in India’s first national democratic election, Lata makes a surprising decision about her future. Hmm. We guess we’ll have to wait until tonight to find out what it all means, eh? A Suitable Boy concludes at 9pm on Monday 24 August on BBC One.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy