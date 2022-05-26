But it seems as though Abbott Elementary series creator, writer and star of the show Quinta Brunson was bombarded with requests of a different nature. Brunson took to social media to express her confusion at being asked to feature a school shooting in her sitcom.

She wrote: “Wild how many people have asked for a school shooting episode of the show I write,” she began.

“People are that deeply removed from demanding more from the politicians they’ve elected and are instead demanding ‘entertainment’. I can’t ask, ‘are yall ok’ anymore because the answer is ‘no’.”