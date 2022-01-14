When Squid Game, the Korean Netflix series burst onto our screens and broke viewing and award nomination records almost immediately, viewers were left equally shocked and enthralled by the show’s unflinching violence.

But undoubtedly one of the eeriest parts was the unnerving connection to our childhood associations. From the high-pitched music to the giant doll, we witnessed our pastimes warped into acts of torture and torment, as lives became dependent on the outcome of seemingly simple playground games.

It’s a concept that seems to be catching on, though, with new horror-thriller All Fun And Games becoming the latest project to bring some darkness to our screens. And two of Netflix’s biggest series leads are teaming up on it.