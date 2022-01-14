Prepare to have your childhood memories warped in All Fun And Games, the demonic new horror heading to our screens.
When Squid Game, the Korean Netflix series burst onto our screens and broke viewing and award nomination records almost immediately, viewers were left equally shocked and enthralled by the show’s unflinching violence.
But undoubtedly one of the eeriest parts was the unnerving connection to our childhood associations. From the high-pitched music to the giant doll, we witnessed our pastimes warped into acts of torture and torment, as lives became dependent on the outcome of seemingly simple playground games.
It’s a concept that seems to be catching on, though, with new horror-thriller All Fun And Games becoming the latest project to bring some darkness to our screens. And two of Netflix’s biggest series leads are teaming up on it.
Sex Education’s Asa Butterfield and Stranger Things’ Natalia Dyer have signed on for the film, which follows a group of siblings who are pulled into a kids’ game with a demonic twist.
While other plot, cast and character details are still being kept under wraps, in light of the title’s allusion to the old saying, “It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt,” we can safely assume that in this distorted Jumanji-like tale, things are going to get dark quickly.
Best known for playing Otis Milburn and Nancy Wheeler in their respective hit shows, Butterfield and Dyer are two of Netflix’s biggest success stories, which we’re sure will make for a brilliant on-screen collaboration.
Principal photography is set to begin in late March, so we’ll have to wait to see how this project will take shape. But if it can successfully combine the affronting charm of Sex Education and sinister twists of Stranger Things, we think we’ll be very happy indeed.
Images: Getty/Netflix