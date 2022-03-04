If you’re a fan of a good cat-and-mouse story, 2022 is shaping up to be a very good year indeed. Not only has the BBC’s hit series Killing Eve returned for its last nail-biting season, but this weekend sees the premiere of ITV’s new drama The Ipcress File about a British sergeant with a criminal past in 60s Berlin who is given the chance to become a spy. But if you’ve been hankering for an edge-of-your-seat movie to fill the thriller-shaped hole in your heart, Amazon Prime’s latest offering All The Old Knives has arrived right on time.

Adapted from Olen Steinhauer’s bestselling 2015 novel, the thriller (also scripted by Steinhauer) follows veteran CIA operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine), who is tasked with finding out which CIA agent from his former station in Vienna leaked information that cost more than 100 people their lives in a tragic plane hijacking. As he travels from Austria to England to California, his investigation leads him to his former colleague and ex-lover Celia Harrison (Thandiwe Newton) to figure out if she’s innocent or guilty. As they work to root out the mole, the pair’s reunion blurs “the lines between profession and passion in this riveting tale of global espionage, moral ambiguity, and deadly betrayal,” according to the official synopsis.

Thandiwe Newton will play an ex-CIA agent in the upcoming thriller All The Old Knives

In the trailer, we see Pelham driving along the Californian coast to reunite with his ex-lover in the idyllic town of Carmel-by-the-Sea in California. “Henry,” says Harrison as the pair sit down to dinner. “It’s been a long time.” We then see a flashback of the pair in bed exchanging loving glances. The clip also sees the head CIA operative (Laurence Fishburne) tell Pelham that the disastrous case of Flight 127 has been reopened upon the emergence of new information suggesting that the hijackers had inside help from the station in Vienna. This leads to Pelham viewing every one of his colleagues with suspicion as he digs through the past, including Harrison, telling her that he has been cleared of involvement in the scandal. We also see Pelham’s boss instruct him to keep the investigation under the radar to avoid “the embarrassment of a prosecution”. If the mole turns out to be Celia Harrison, he continues, he needs to be able to trust the man “to do what’s necessary”. As Harrison is put under the magnifying glass by the CIA, the trailer ends with a tense conversation in which Pelham asks her over dinner if what they had was real. Take a look:

All The Old Knives will be released on Amazon Prime Video on 8 April 2022.