In 1992, Patricia Hall went missing. Nobody has seen or heard from the mother-of-two since. This is the central point of Amazon’s latest true crime docuseries, The Confession. But with a story that twists and turns with shocking revelations and elaborate schemes to find the guilty party, it’s a story that deserves your attention. Thankfully, we’ve got all you need to know about what happened that night and the shocking events that followed.

What happened to Patricia Hall? On the evening of 27 January 1992, Patricia Hall and her husband, Keith, got into an argument. An argument so tumultuous, that it was enough to make Patricia storm out and drive off in the family car in the middle of the night, leaving her husband and two young sons behind in the small town of Pudsey, Leeds. Patricia was never seen again. And, while no body has ever been found, even all these years later, her bank account remains untouched. When her car was discovered abandoned around a mile from her home, police launched an intensive search of the local woodlands and rivers. Sadly, the police found no evidence of where Patricia might have been.

Who is Keith Hall? Keith Hall, Patricia’s husband, initially played the role of concerned husband. However, things became more complex when it was discovered that the argument between the couple had been more extreme than initially described, after neighbours and relatives came forward to paint a bigger picture of the marriage. Some neighbours attested that the sounds of the argument were loud and vicious, only to suddenly stop. Then, they claimed that the sound of a car could be heard, speeding off into the distance. With this new information, police turned their eye to Keith. But with no evidence or ironclad justification, the police went about setting up a honeytrap to catch him out. An undercover policewoman who called herself ‘Liz’, reached out to Keith after he had placed an advertisement in a lonely hearts club. Soon, the two began communicating on a regular basis, forming what Keith thought of as a genuine relationship.

What happened to Keith Hall? The further into the trap that Keith sank into, the more he was willing to talk. His growing love for Liz led him to confess to the murder of Patricia. Unknown to him, this was being documented. Liz was wearing a tape recorder, which captured Keith’s haunting words as he described the murder to her. In it, he confesses to having strangled his wife and burning her body to hide the evidence. Despite this seeming damning evidence, later in court Keith vehemently denied the allegations and claimed innocence. In a shocking twist, the judge ruled that the confession as inadmissible and the tape could not be admitted as evidence in court, given that it breached rules that regulated the questioning of individuals. In short, it was argued that the sting under which the confession had been coaxed out of Keith was a trick to get him to incriminate himself. Keith also claimed that Patricia had wanted a divorce at the time, and left of her own accord. However, family members attested that Patricia, a loving mother of two, would never walk out on her family.

In 1994, Keith was declared not guilty, and was acquitted for the murder of Patricia. In a statement read by a solicitor, Keith declared the following: “I am only too painfully aware that over the last two years, by Chinese whispers, the case has been tried many times over. I hope everyone will now accept I did not murder my wife. It remains a mystery to me as to where she is and why she has never returned.”

What is The Confession about? The Confession will document the story of Patricia’s disappearance, as well as the undercover operation in which Keith’s confession was recorded. Given the astounding operation that took place, one can hope that the documentary will offer insight as to how the dramatic sting was planned and executed, as well as the initial reactions after hearing Keith’s shocking admission. Based on the trailer, it looks like the documentary will focus on Keith, and both his suspicious behaviour and post-trial response all these years later.

The trailer, which features both footage from the time of the disappearance and modern day interviews, begins with Keith being questioned. It cuts from an image of a young Keith being interviewed to a harrowing shot of the man now, staring out the window, thoughts unknown. “I just thought she’d be coming back soon,” his voiceover says. “And she didn’t.” It then focuses on Patricia, with her family describing her as someone who wasn’t the type of person to just go missing. Police searches and missing posters then fill the screen, showing the full scale of the disappearance that shook this small Leeds town.

It seems like we’ll also be getting some recreations as well, as we see a dramatisation of Keith’s police interview in which he exhibited some questionable behaviour. At the same time, Keith’s voiceover is insistent that he did not kill his wife. Then, in the final climactic moments, the police recall how they needed a miracle to gain any sort of traction in the case, only for the phone to ring and a voice, presumably Liz’s, say, “Hello?”

It’s a case that still is yet to be solved. Was Keith Hall a concerned husband, cruelly tricked into confessing a crime he didn’t commit? Or was he a husband driven to the edge of reason, able to get away with the murder of a loved one for all this time? It appears we may have to watch The Confession to get a full understanding of this mysterious and gripping case. But the most intriuging element of all, and the one we hope that the documentary keeps it’s eye firmly on, is Patricia Hall’s disappearance. As her story, the one of the woman who was never found, is the most important one.

The Confession is coming to Amazon Prime today.

