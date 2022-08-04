Amazon Prime Video’s gripping new drama Fifteen-Love explores trust, power and obsession in the world of elite tennis. Here’s everything we know so far.
If you’ve been keeping an eye on Amazon Prime Video recently, then you’ll no doubt be aware that there is a veritable trove of brilliant TV shows and films in the pipeline. There’s Harry Styles’ much-anticipated LGBTQ+ movie My Policeman, the nail-biting survival drama Thirteen Lives and one of the most exciting releases of the year, the Lord Of The Rings prequel The Rings Of Power.
And there’s plenty more television gold on the horizon, too, because Prime Video has today announced that a provocative new drama set in the world of elite tennis is coming to our screens very soon.
Created and written by Hania Elkington (The Innocents) and produced by World Productions, the company behind Line Of Duty and Vigil, Fifteen-Love examines the intense physical and mental pressures of professional sport and what can be lost when you’ll do anything to win.
The story follows Justine Pearce (Ella Lily Hyland) a dynamic young sports prodigy who had a meteoric rise in the world of Grand Slam tennis. Glenn Lapthorn (Aidan Turner) was Justine’s maverick coach with whom she shared an intense rapport. Together, they reached the semi-finals of the French Open. However, tragedy struck on court, and Justine’s dream of sporting glory was cut brutally short by a devastating injury, which resulted in a shattered wrist and the end of her professional career.
Five years on, now aged 22, Justine is a therapist at her old tennis academy, Longwood, alongside her former physio. It seems like she is finally healed, both physically and psychologically, from her humiliating downfall on the global stage. But when Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach, everyone at Longwood is forced to reconsider everything they thought they knew about Justine and Glenn’s past success.
Justine and Glenn’s battle over the truth of their past reaches new heights as they both seek glory at the Grand Slam grass court event of the year, and the stately world of professional tennis is rocked by lies, deceit, and a desperate bid for control.
Alongside newcomer Ella Lily Hyland and Aidan Turner (Poldark) in the lead roles, the ensemble cast features a raft of exciting talent.
The additional cast includes Anna Chancellor (The Crown), Jessica Darrow (Encanto), Tom Varey (Ridley Road), Lorenzo Richelmy (Marco Polo), Manon Azem (Your Honour), Elizabeth Berrington (The Nevers), Amar Chadha-Patel (Willow), Steffan Rhodri (House Of The Dragon) and newcomers Maria Margarida Almeida and Harmony Rose-Bremner.
“The voice of women in sport has never been heard as loudly and clearly as over the last two years,” said writer and creator Hania Elkington.
“From Simone Biles to Naomi Osaka, Emma Raducanu to Pam Shriver, the pressures and realities of being at the top of your game on the world stage are finally breaking through to us, making us look again at the price our young prodigies can pay for the goals they work so hard to achieve. Writing this drama, and the people I’ve met through my deepdive into researching it, has been revelatory. I hope that Fifteen-Love has the same effect on its audience, and can become another valuable part of this urgent, emerging story.”
Jake Lushington added: “World Productions are so proud to be bringing Hania’s thrilling work to the screen. It is so rare to find such a complex, compelling and relevant story that has so much warmth, passion and humour. With such an insight into what may be going on behind the scenes, audiences will never watch a game of professional tennis the same way ever again.”
Filming is currently underway in the UK and the series will launch on Prime Video UK & Ireland in 2023.
Images: Amazon Prime; Getty
Christobel Hastings
Christobel Hastings is Stylist's Entertainment Editor whose specialist interests include pop culture, LGBTQ+ identity and lore.