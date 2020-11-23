It was a far smaller event than usual, with social distancing in play – but the American Music Awards 2020 still went off with a suitably showbiz bang in Los Angeles last night. Megan Thee Stallion, Jennifer Lopez, Billie Eilish and more lit up the stage with a series of standout performances, as Taraji P. Henson took on hosting honours with aplomb – mixing high-octane dance moves with a dozen costume changes.

From moving speeches on immigration and body confidence to some seriously brilliant live sets, plus a stay-in message from Taylor Swift’s studio, these are the highlights that everyone’s talking about.