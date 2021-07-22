Comedian Suchandrika Chakrabarti recalls how Amy Winehouse “could make heartbreak into great art” and marks this as one of the reasons she chose to create a fringe comedy piece about the pop star this year. After losing both her parents in her 20s, she wanted to write a show about grief, both on a personal and collective scale. “I thought Amy was a good way in,” she explains. “I remember going to talk to people in Camden Square a few days after she had died. Everyone was wearing eyeliner and drinking and smoking during the day. It felt like a really odd tribute, but there was clearly a lot of pain. The people there found comfort in each other.”

For Chakrabarti, it is the way we mythicise Amy that makes her death so hard to reckon with. “There is something about really famous, talented women that makes them seem insulated from the things mere mortals have to deal with. Of course, they’re not – but, because of this, we make them into legends. As fans, we want to see ourselves reflected in her,” she says.

Despite only ever being in a room with the pop star once, at a concert at Hammersmith Apollo, she remembers Amy’s death as having a “personal effect”, particularly as she seemed to be getting better. “Still,” Chakrabarti admits, “there is something about her lasting presence that makes it seem like she could just turn up tomorrow.”