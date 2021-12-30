Nixon’s reluctance to join the reboot was due to the original show’s lack of diversity – something that has been widely criticised. However, the actor says that her concerns were eased once she spoke with her castmates, who also wanted to tackle this issue.

“The more I talked to Sarah Jessica, [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board,” she said.

“I was floored by how hard everybody listened and how collaboratively we worked together to not just redecorate the house but to build a whole new house, one that had us in it but new characters, too.”