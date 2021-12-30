And Just Like That: why Cynthia Nixon was initially “reluctant” to join the SATC reboot
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
The star has reprised her role as Miranda Hobbes in And Just Like That – but she almost didn’t take on the role due to the lack of diversity in the original series.
Whether you love it or hate it, we have to admit that And Just Like That has created conversation among fans and critics like no other TV show in 2021.
The Sex And The City reboot, which sees Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbes and Charlotte York Goldenblatt navigate their busy lives in New York, has been the show on everyone’s lips and continues to keep us intrigued with each episode that drops – but with the absence of Kim Cattrall as the iconic Samantha Jones and the death of Willie Garson, the show has needed to embrace numerous changes – and it came close to losing another important character.
Cynthia Nixon recently shared that she was “very reluctant” to join the HBO Max series. She told Australia’s Herald Sun: “It was a very hard decision. I really didn’t think I was going to do it – I was very reluctant.”
Nixon’s reluctance to join the reboot was due to the original show’s lack of diversity – something that has been widely criticised. However, the actor says that her concerns were eased once she spoke with her castmates, who also wanted to tackle this issue.
“The more I talked to Sarah Jessica, [writer-creator] Michael Patrick King, and Kristin [Davis], about the things that I couldn’t go back without – a real sea change in terms of the lack of diversity in the original series, they were on board,” she said.
“I was floored by how hard everybody listened and how collaboratively we worked together to not just redecorate the house but to build a whole new house, one that had us in it but new characters, too.”
Episode 4 of And Just Like That saw the three characters form new friendships with women of colour, from Charlotte’s friend Lisa Todd Wexley, Carrie’s real estate agent Seema Patel and Miranda’s professor Dr Nya Wallace.
It further showed how And Just Like That is truly Sex And The City’s older, wiser and more aware sister, by not only adding POC characters to the show but creating fully formed characters and crafting meaningful relationships with the women at the heart of the original series that we all know and love.
To see this played out on And Just Like That is great for the many POC fans who wanted to see more of us on shows like this – and I, for one, am thoroughly enjoying it.
And Just Like That continues on Thursday at 9pm on Now.
Image: Sky / HBO