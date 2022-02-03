And just like that, the season finale of HBO Max’s Sex And The City revival is upon us. We came to the reboot fully expecting a new chapter of changes for our beloved musketeers, but honestly, we were not prepared for the drama that’s gone down in the past nine episodes. From Big’s unexpected death by Peloton (spoiler alert!) to Miranda’s queer romance, the characters in this show haven’t so much undergone a gradual metamorphosis as a pedal-to-the-metal, set-your-life-on-fire kind of evolution. But would we really have wanted it any other way? That’s a rhetorical question, by the way. We’re all here to live vicariously through Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate love, loss and life in 2021 New York City, and in the ninth episode, we certainly got our money’s worth.

The main headlines: Carrie organised a date with Peter, cancelled it, and then changed her mind again. Charlotte incorrectly assumed that she was in menopause due to her period going missing for four months, only for it to suddenly re-emerge while she was wearing pristine white overalls. Sparks flew between Seema and the owner of a nightclub, Nya’s boyfriend Andre decided that he wasn’t 100% certain that he didn’t want kids, and Lily lost her tampon string (and found it again, after much hullabaloo). Miranda, meanwhile, rocked up to Che’s hotel room announcing that she was “cravin’ me some Che” – words that have now gained infamy on the internet – and proceeded to have a huge argument with them about the status of their relationship. Care to find out what’s in store for us in the season one finale? Of course you do. So come with us as we delve into episode 10, And Just Like That. Read ahead to find out everything that happens – and be sure to catch up with all our recaps and AJLT news right here.

And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda and Kristin Davis as Charlotte

1. We’re kicking off the season finale at the podcast studio with Che, Carrie and Jackie. Jackie’s regaling everyone with an anecdote of how a woman purposefully got Covid to break up with him, which is certainly one way to get someone to leave you alone. 2. Che says a woman broke up with them on Facetime. I wonder if she got tired of their comedy concerts and/or the mention of weed? 3. Carrie can go one better: her husband went and died on her. I mean, yeah, that is the ultimate break-up. 4. Now we’re in Carrie’s closet. She’s telling Big’s box of ashes that she’s going on a date. 5. Post-date now. We’re strolling along the pavement with Carrie and Peter. Peter’s got a confession: he googled Carrie. Duh duh duh! 6. Peter, I regret to inform you that that’s not a revelation. I’ve tracked dates down based on a first name alone, but we won’t go down that road. 7. Peter wants to know if it’s weird that he admitted that. Well, that you’ve performed a social media sweep isn’t. But that you’ve admitted to it to your date? Yeah.

8. Peter’s now saying that he wants to kiss Carrie. Might just be me, but asking for permission just kills the moment. 9. It’s… sweet, I guess? Brief! More like a peck. Peter reckons they did OK for two heartbroken people. They’re going their separate ways. 10. Now we’re really getting down to business. Seema’s in bed, smoking in her lingerie. And guess who’s alongside her? Only the arrogant owner of the nightclub from last week’s episode, aka Antoine Lambert from Emily In Paris. 11. Carrie’s calling Seema to debrief. Seema’s voice is pure sex and I won’t debate it. 12. Seema’s saying she hasn’t left the hotel suite in three days! If I’m even a little like her in my 50s, I’ll be ecstatic. 13. Carrie’s trying to unravel why the kiss with Peter was uncomfortable and ‘Zedd’ is feeding Seema caviar. Carrie wasn’t into Peter asking permission, apparently. Knew it!

14. Carrie’s trying to go to sleep and the light keeps turning itself on. Is something supernatural going on?

And Just Like That: Carrie cancels her date with Peter in episode 9

15. Now we’re at brunch with the girls. Carrie says she thinks Big’s mad at her for going on the date. 16. Miranda wants to know if Carrie thinks Big is in the lamp, lol. Of course not, Miranda! No, Big is coming through the lamp. 17. Charlotte’s not having any of this story. Big wouldn’t mind her kissing someone else! 18. Miranda thought that she and Carrie were on the same page: there’s no heaven, no afterlife, and Big isn’t sitting up on a cloud puffing away on a cigar. Carrie’s changed her mind, apparently, in light of recent events. 19. Miranda says she can’t disprove the existence of the Easter bunny, does that mean it’s real? See, this is why I love her. 20. Miranda’s now telling Carrie that it’s not Big talking, it’s her guilt. Oh, and to get it fixed. Sorry Miranda, I think you need to be a bit clearer? 21. Miranda also has news: Che asked her out to dinner with their family this Friday.

And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw

22. Charlotte also has news: the trans rabbi is in! For Rock’s ‘they mitzvah’. Apparently there’s been a LOT of rabbi drama, they’ve already run through two different options because everyone keeps bailing. How un-kosher, Carrie says. 23. We’re back at Carrie’s place, and she’s messaging Samantha telling her that she kissed a man. 24. Samantha’s typing back straight away: “The first of many.” 25. Carrie’s now asking her if she wants to talk. SJ says soon! 26. Carrie’s now in a shop with the beastly lamp that keeps flickering asking if it can be fixed. 27. We’re now at Charlotte’s place and Anthony has delivered a Hotfellas challah fresh from the oven. It’s sourdough, apparently, and Harry’s not into it. They need to be able to give the old timers at the ‘they mitzvah’ something they’ll recognise. 28. Anthony’s reluctantly agreeing. Two loaves at every table: “One for the fiddlers on the roof, one for the rest of us!” 29. The trans rabbi is here! And so stylish, my god. They’re not gonna sugercoat it: Rock’s a great kid but a train wreck in terms of preparation for the ‘they mitzvah’. The Torah? Don’t know them.

And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie and Sarita Choudhury as Seema

30. The rabbi has a plan B: to do the entire service in English. Charlotte is about to breathe fire. She didn’t convert to Judaism for her child to be ‘they mitzvah-d’ in English! 31. Anthony’s staging an intervention. He’s confronting ‘Rockerfella’, who’s glued to their TV playing video games. And now he’s confiscating Rock’s console and told them to learn their friggin’ lines. Ultimate uncle energy! 32. Now we’re in a basement bar where Miranda’s arrived to meet Che’s family. Che announces that they’re seating Miranda in-between their grandmas! Well. 33. Che needs Miranda to sit down NOW so they can start. Let’s hope it’s not an impromptu comedy concert. 34. Che now’s taken the mic but they’ve forewarned everyone that there won’t be any stand-up this evening. 35. Oh god, it’s worse. It’s MUCH worse. Che is singing! Dial 999. 36. Miranda still hasn’t got a clue what’s going on, which makes two of us. At least she’s still seated because, honestly, the shock of my partner serenading me on stage would have sent me over the edge.

And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie and Jon Tenney as Peter

37. OK, here’s the news: Che is moving to California. Hollywood called and they’re making a pilot, bitches! 38. Miranda’s… not happy with this surprise announcement, and Che singing lustily at the top of their lungs about California girls is not helping the cause. 39. Now Che and Miranda are having a drink at the bar. Che reckons it’ll take a month to shoot the pilot. The studio thinks Che is “the new Roseanne” – the good one, from the 80s, that is. 40. Miranda, thank god, is stating the obvious: Che couldn’t have told her this bombshell bit of news in private? I mean, they’ve managed to find time to organise an entire live gig. 41. “What can I say, I’m a fucking narcissist!” You said it, Che. 42. Che has more news: they’re flying out on Saturday! 43. Miranda’s pouring herself another drink. 44. Oh, there’s one more thing: Che wants Miranda to come to LA. Miranda’s back to gooey eyes again.

And Just Like That: Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker)

45. Now we’re at the podcast studio where Che is breaking the news that they’re leaving Carrie and Co. It’s the end of the road for X, Y And Me, you’ll no doubt be heartbroken to learn. 46. We’re at Nya’s office and Miranda’s just arrived on the scene to break the news that she’s moving to LA. 47. Nya wants to know if Miranda is 100% sure. What about her internship at Human Rights Watch? It’s very competitive. 48. Miranda says she wants to follow her heart and not second guess herself like she usually does. 49. Nya says that her and Andrew are spending some time apart for the next few months, to feel what they might be throwing away. I just want to give her the biggest hug. 50. Carrie’s on her way to meet Big’s brother Richard. She’s on the phone to Seema, who’s telling Carrie that she thinks she likes Zedd, and not just because he’s great in bed and they smoke the same cigarettes. 51. Richard’s asking Carrie where John is. Carrie says: he’s dead.

52. No, Carrie, Richard wants to know where the hell Big’s remains are. Carrie says she’s got them safe and sound, in a box next to her Very Best Shoes.

And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie and Bobby Lee as Jackie

53. Richard says there’s a space waiting in the family crypt in Connecticut – and there might even be a plot going spare for Carrie too! How delightful. 54. Carrie’s not into the idea. She’s telling Richard that she needs more time to decide where Big needs to be. Richard’s reminding her that it’s nearly been a year since he died. Time moves pretty fast in the world of AJLT, eh? 55. Now Carrie’s back at the lamp shop. The electrician says the lamp had a dodgy wire after all. 56. Now we’re at Jackie’s party, which is also a shotgun wedding. 57. OK, the podcast producer is also here, and he’s approached Carrie with some distinctly flirty energy. Is he gonna ask her out on a date? 58. Oh, ignore me. He’s telling Carrie that she could have her own podcast. “I’d like to produce you. Alone.” Excuse me, are we still talking about a podcast? 59. “Come on. Give me a shot.” OK, I’m putting money on it. These two are into each other. 60. Carrie’s back home in bed talking to her lamp. Or talking to Big, rather. She tells him/the lamp that if he’s trying to reach her, to blink. And just like that, the lamp has blinked.

And Just Like That: Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie and Sarita Choudhury as Seema

61. We’re now at Rock’s ‘they mitzvah’ and everything’s looking glorious. Miranda’s got her hands on an extra foamy cappuccino, Charlotte’s in rose pink taffeta, and Carrie’s wearing a high ponytail. 62. Carrie’s telling the girls that she finally knows where Big wants to be laid to rest. It’s on the bridge in Paris – and she’s already booked plane tickets so she can be there on the first anniversary of his death. 63. And hotel rooms. Can they both come along? Miranda and Charlotte are down for it and I’m screaming because now I’m 99% we’re getting a second season with an excursion to Paris! 64. LTW has rocked up in a glittery turban and a blue trench coat and is just… resplendent. 65. Charlotte is aghast at Anthony’s hotfellas walking around distributing challah in their denim jumpsuits. He can’t vouch that they’re all Jewish, BUT they’ve all been cut, so it’s all good, yeah? 66. Oh god, we’ve got a situation. Rock doesn’t want to go through with the service. They haven’t been practising, and they don’t believe in it!

67. Oh em gee, Harry is losing it. 68. Miranda and Carrie are now at the pick ’n’ mix bar and it is truly a thing to behold. If I ever manage to persuade anyone to make any sort of commitment to me, this will be a non-negotiable.

And Just Like That

69. Miranda’s telling Carrie about the logistics of the Paris trip: she’ll have to fly from LA. Carrie looks pissed off because she didn’t know that Miranda was moving. 70. Now Carrie’s looking judgemental that Miranda is choosing to fly to LA to be with Che over doing her internship. Miranda makes a good point: isn’t she allowed to change, just a little bit? Or a lot? Or change back again if she feels like it? Whew this is a good speech. 71. Rabbi Jen has just emerged from the loo. She’s overheard the whole argument and is now giving them both a piece of her mind. Their relationship is precious, so it needs to be protected. Love her. 72. Meanwhile, Harry and Charlotte are still trying to persuade Rock to go through with the service. With bribes. Excellent parenting. 73. Rock’s not having any of it. They don’t want to be labelled as boy, girl, non-binary, a Jew – or even a New Yorker! Charlotte is scandalised. 74. Charlotte’s now flagged down LTW and is weeping that she’s failed as a mother and as a Jew. LTW’s telling her that every mother in the room feels like they’ve failed at least once a day.

75. Omg, not Charlotte doing the bat mitzvah herself! As Carrie says, “Our little girl is a woman now.” 76. Miranda’s telling the girls that she’s not going to Paris – she’s in love! And Carrie’s now declaring that she’s going go to Paris alone. 77. Miranda and Brady are both ready for their trips – Brady to Europe, Miranda to LA. Big news: Miranda’s hair is red again! She fancied a little change, it seems. 78. Wow. Carrie’s in Paris, dressed up to the nines in an orange ballgown, hot pink gloves and an Eiffel tower handbag filled with Big’s ashes. It’s beautiful. 79. Apart from the way Carrie’s hurling the ashes into the river. I was envisaging a gentle scattering and this is…. very different. 80. Carrie’s texting Samantha asking her if she wants to meet for a cocktail tomorrow night. And SJ has replied straight away suggesting tomorrow night! Does this mean what I think it means? 81. We’re back in NYC, and Carrie is kicking off her inaugural podcast giving advice to a heartbroken listener. She’s saying that so much of life just doesn’t seem to make sense, no matter how hard we try to search for meaning. But if there’s anything she’s learned from her recent loss, it’s that you will laugh again, especially if you’ve got one or two good friends in your corner.

83. And as for love, anything’s possible. 84. You know what? I’m into this podcast. And it’s called Sex And The City too – we love to see it. 85. The producer is happy, he feels like it couldn’t have gone any better. Carrie says every time she felt lost, she looked over at him and there he was, reassuring her. Are they still talking about the podcast? 86. I knew it! I KNEW IT! She’s snogging the producer in the lift! You could not deny this chemistry. 87. And just like that, season one has come to a close.

The season finale of And Just Like That… is available to watch now on Sky and Now TV

