The group, like any real life friendship, had highs and lows, and often behaved in contradicting ways. While they showed the strength of their friendship when rallying around each other, through Carrie’s heartache, Charlotte’s fertility struggles and Samantha’s cancer diagnosis, they could also be self-centered, dismissive and judgemental at times. And that certainly rings true for the new series.

In the opening moments of the first episode of And Just Like That, we see Miranda proudly telling her friends that she’s returning to school to complete her Masters. But just as quickly as they’re congratulating her, Charlotte is not-so jokingly suggesting that she dye her hair to better fit in with the younger students.

It is in these small but pointed observations that the friends, throughout the series, often tiptoe the line between closeness and crossing boundaries, like when Carrie expects Charlotte to lend her money, and gets upset when she won’t. While many of us cringed the first time round as Samantha was repeatedly slut shamed by her best friends and has her relationship with a woman ignorantly dismissed by Carrie “I Don’t Believe In Bisexuality” Bradshaw, we still see that same kind of behaviour emerging in the revival.

Whether as a quartet or trio, the closeness and near-constant access to one another is something I always admired the friends for. Middle of the night calls, endless brunches and events that meant they were there to witness and dissect every moment of each other’s lives. Even in the new episodes, Carrie re-arranges her trip with Big to attend Lily’s piano recital, which comes at a great personal cost.

But within the group it feels like there has always been the presumption that their closeness means that they don’t need to tread as carefully with each other or remain mindful of boundaries. And it continues to lead them towards trouble.

As many viewers have pointed out, And Just Like That has so-far skirted around one of the most painful things we can experience: friendship breakups. As we meet the characters now, Samantha has moved to London and stopped replying, seemingly spurred on by an argument between her and Carrie about no longer being her publicist. While fans have critiqued that a friendship as deep as theirs could never be ended by something so ‘trivial,’ it does raise an interesting point as to just where we draw the line, and which boundaries are the last to be crossed before reaching breaking point.