It was the show that sparked a million questions. Even before And Just Like That came onto our screens, we couldn’t help but wonder aloud how the revival would play out.

How would the show navigate a world that was so vastly different to where we left Sex And The City? How would it deal with the tragic passing of fan-favourite Willie Garson, aka Stanford Blatch? And could it even work without the group’s missing piece, Samantha?

It seems we needn’t have worried though, as Casey Bloys, the chief content officer for HBO and HBO Max, told Variety before the AJLT finale that it had been the streamer’s most successful original series to date.