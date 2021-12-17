Episode three of And Just Like That recently aired and we’re finally beginning to peel back the layers of our new favourite TV show and the women within it – but there is one woman who remains a complete mystery.

Lisa Todd Wexley (Nicole Ari Parker) was one of the most talked-about new characters in the show for numerous reasons. One, because the casting of Nicole Ari Parker came out at the time it was confirmed that Kim Cattrall would not be joining the SATC reboot (sob).

Two, because some of the first on-set images from the show showed Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Nicole Ari Parker looking like the fab quartet they are. Three, she was one of the first characters announced who was from a minority background, as the show pledged to right its lack of diversity wrongs.