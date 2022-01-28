At the end of the eighth episode of And Just Like That, Miranda Hobbes, the once hard-nosed New York lawyer, goes into a tailspin. She tells her husband of 15 years that she wants a divorce, jumps into a taxi and goes to surprise her new lover, the queer non-binary comedian Che Diaz, at a gig in Cleveland. Speeding along to the airport, she is giddy with joy, and calls Carrie to tell her so. “I’m living in a romcom Carrie!” she cries down to the phone, the bright lights of the city reflecting in eyes the size of the moon.

If you’ve been keeping up with the twists and turns of Miranda’s queer awaking in the show, then you’ll likely have rolled your eyes and sighed heavily at this state of affairs. Not because Miranda falling in love with Che is unbelievable – on the contrary, the storyline brilliantly mirrors Cynthia Nixon’s own late-in-life coming out – but because Miranda has assumed that Che will want to commit. Now, Che, by their own admission, has a pretty unconventional lifestyle. They don’t like labels. They sleep with a lot of people. They’re definitely not the kind of person to curl up on the sectional couch on a Friday night for a cosy dessert ritual, even if they are in love with Miranda. They even try to impress this fact upon Miranda when she turns up at their workplace unannounced. “I can’t give you anything traditional,” they say. But the only part Miranda hears is “I’m in love with you.”

And so this rather important piece of information falls by the wayside, and Miranda heads off to tell Steve that she wants a divorce. If she stays with Steve, she can’t have Che – and Che is the one that she wants. But! In news that is hardly revelatory to anyone who’s had dealings in love, real life relationships aren’t like romcoms. And in the ninth episode of And Just Like That, we get to see how Miranda’s assumptions unravel in real time when she surprises Che at their hotel room. If you thought Miranda’s infatuation had peaked at the line about living in a romcom, think again. She rocks up to Che’s hotel room and raps on the door with a sexy confidence that tells us she is 1000% feeling herself. When Che opens the door, Miranda announces that she was “craving me some Che”, and decided to surprise them with a batch of their favourite cookies.

And Just Like That: Che (Sara Ramirez) and Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) in episode 8

Unsurprisingly, the gesture doesn’t go the way Miranda intended. Che is stunned and tells Miranda that they would have liked a little advance notice that she was coming over. A perfectly reasonable thing to say, but Miranda abruptly loses it, berating herself for her act of spontaneity. “I’m so f**king stupid. Who am I, Meg Ryan? F**k!” she yells as she runs down the stairs, Che in hot pursuit. Che then delivers some home truths to Miranda. They tell her that their relationship isn’t going to work if she insists on subscribing to outdated dating tropes. Then comes the long-awaited definition of how Che actually views their relationship. “I’m not a guy, you’re not my girlfriend, and we’re not dating!” they shout down the stairs. It’s Miranda’s turn to be stunned. “What the hell are we doing then?” she screams back.

And Just Like That: Che and Miranda reconnect at the charity gala

It’s at this moment that viewers might reasonably assume that the relationship is about to go up in flames, especially as the trailer for the latest episode hints at a breakup. But in fact, what follows is a refreshing conversation in which Che clarifies the status of their relationship. They tell Miranda that they’re simply “getting to know each other”, and since Miranda is wondering, that she is also the only person they’re sleeping with right now. These words are all it takes to diffuse the crisis. Miranda realises that she’s been too presumptive and prescriptive about her relationship with Che, and in the next moment, the pair reconcile. There are several valuable messages in the way this conversation unfolds. Not only does Miranda develop some self-awareness around the way that she’s violated a boundary, but she explicitly asks a question that will lead to getting more clarification. And when Che responds to that bid for information, she reacts to the differences of this new relationship with openness and flexibility. Granted, she didn’t handle the situation well initially, but she’s shown that she’s able to approach change, which is what all couples need if they’re interested in a long-term relationship.

And Just Like That: Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Che’s willingness to communicate their expectations and express their continued interest in Miranda, meanwhile, is also incredibly important. As soon as they do, the confusion and distance between the pair evaporates in no time, and the pair move closer to strengthening their connection. Is the exchange chaotic? Yes. But is it truthful? Also yes. Ultimately, the end result shows us that if we’re seeking connection, we need to act like we care. We need to communicate exactly what’s going on in our minds in an open, clear and honest way. We need to be vulnerable, even if it’s scary. Because as we see with Miranda and Che, it’s not just hookups that sustain a connection. It’s words too.