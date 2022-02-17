It was one of the most shocking TV moments of 2021, and two months after the series premiere of HBO Max’s Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That, we’re still left wondering why on earth Carrie didn’t call 911 after Big’s surprise heart attack. In case the scene has slipped your mind, allow us to refresh your memory: after an intense workout on his Peloton, Big suffers a fatal heart attack while getting in the shower. Returning home from Lily’s piano recital, Carrie finds her husband collapsed on the floor, and as she kneels beside him in her wedding shoes, he dies in her arms.

It was a truly heartbreaking moment to watch, but it left fans equally infuriated at Carrie’s hesitancy to call the emergency services. After the episode aired, the SATC fandom went into overdrive speculating that had Carrie been quicker to dial 911 after finding her husband unresponsive, Big might still be alive. Well, we finally have an answer to this burning question. In an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live, Sarah Jessica Parker explained that Carrie did in fact call for help – but it’s down to the creative decisions of the production team that the scene felt like it took an eternity for her to take action. “I always think of that particular moment, as there have been a few in the show in its previous title, that it’s suspended animation,” she explained. “It’s this moment where everything stops, and then whatever collapsing of time that happens does not stop her from taking care of somebody in a fashion that you would want and expect from your partner or husband or wife,” she continued.

Parker went on to explain that owing to the shock of the traumatic discovery, Carrie delayed calling 911 – albeit it for just a few seconds – to share a moment with her husband, noting that Carrie “found the phone at some point”. “We can walk through this together, shall we?” she continued. “In my head, she struggled through this moment and tried to get him to be responsive. And then she, you know, came to her senses – I’m gonna say after about two to three seconds… And then, of course, she called 911 and got all the help she needed from professionals.” Parker also said the impassioned debate around Carrie’s timing was “an understandable and logical expectation” given the demise of a major character who has shaped the course of Carrie’s romantic life throughout Sex And The City.

And Just Like That. Despite the sudden departure of Big, series creator Michael Patrick King previously explained the dramatic storyline was essential for the evolution of Carrie’s character in “I also felt comfortable because the DNA is the same,” he told Entertainment Weekly. “People forget, Carrie never had Big in the series. She had him briefly – a minute or two. And she doesn’t have Big now. It’s just a different circumstance. It’s more final. “People are like, ‘How could you have done this?’ The last voiceover in the series is why I did it. Everybody thinks when she’s walking down the street and Big says, ‘I’m coming, baby’ that that’s the happy ending. And it is. But what Carrie’s really saying in the voiceover is that the most significant, challenging, loving relationship you will ever have is the one you make with yourself. And if you find somebody else who sees you, that’s fabulous. So this [show] is about the significant, challenging, loving relationship – we’re trying to prove the thesis and the theory that you’re enough.” All episodes of And Just Like That are now streaming on Sky and Now TV.