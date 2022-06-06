With their mile-a-minute commentary, player energy and whirlwind romance with Miranda Hobbes, Che Diaz was undoubtedly the most divisive character on HBO Max’s Sex And The City revival And Just Like That. But whether you loved them or hated them, the non-binary stand-up, podcast host and aspiring sitcom star (played by Grey’s Anatomy star Sara Ramirez) is returning for the yet-to-be-scheduled second season of the hit TV show – and they’re going to be bigger than ever.

Fans of the show might recall that at the end of the first season, Diaz was about to leave New York City for Los Angeles to shoot a TV pilot, sending Miranda into a tailspin about whether to join them. But Diaz’s sudden relocation doesn’t look like the LGBTQ+ romance will be slowing down any time soon. In fact, the pair’s romantic trajectory looks as though it’s only just beginning, because according to showrunner Michael Patrick King, viewers will get to know Diaz on a whole new level when the second instalment hits our TV screens. Speaking to Variety as part of a Pride month cover story, Patrick King explained that he was particularly interested in building a robust storyline for Diaz. “One of my burning passions about Season 2 is Che,” he explained. “I want to show the dimension of Che that people didn’t see, for whatever reason – because they were blinded, out of fear or terror. I want to show more of Che rather than less of Che. Like, really.”

And Just Like That: Sara Ramírez as the non-binary, queer stand-up comedian Che Diaz

While King is aware of the backlash to Diaz’s character, he has not been deterred by the criticism. When asked by a friend how it felt to have created “the most polarising character in all 5,000 shows that are on TV”, King noted that considering the vast number of objectionable characters in the world of entertainment, it was astonishing that people were concerned about “a non-binary stand-up comic in the present day”. In the interview, Ramirez, who also identifies as non-binary, teased that they’d seen a preview of Diaz’s future storyline in the new season of And Just Like That, which picks up three weeks after their departure to Los Angeles. “The first season was judging a book by its cover,” they explained, “and season two is about reading the book.”

And Just Like That: Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes

Ramirez also went on to explain that while they’re aware of the online hate regarding their character, they have purposefully avoided immersing themselves in the commentary. “Other people’s opinions of a character – that’s not something I can allow into my process” they explained. “That’s the beauty of being grown – I don’t have to receive everything! And this is Michael’s baby. He created this role. He wrote it. Those are his and his writing team’s jokes.” Ramirez added that the representation Diaz offers as a sexually liberated, flawed, brash, queer person of colour on the show is especially valuable. “What I love about Che is that Che is complicated and messy and human,” they continued. “Che is a great reminder that even when we don’t like someone in our community, they still deserve love, safety and joy, like everyone else. “But the movement for liberation includes everyone, even people we don’t like. This movement, this fight, this party of pride, isn’t just for the people who make us feel cozy and cute – it’s for everyone.”