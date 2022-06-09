If you’re a fan of Sex And the City, you’ll know by now that Kim Cattrall has made it abundantly clear that she is done with playing sex-positive PR icon Samantha Jones. Not only has she been vocal about not wanting to return to the franchise, but recently, the actor let it be known that she wasn’t impressed by the HBO Max revival series And Just Like That. But despite the physical absence of Cattrall’s character in the hugely successful spin-off, her presence was still very much a part of the new storyline. Throughout the first season, Samantha was referenced in several scenes in which Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristen Davis) discussed losing touch with their friend after she moved to London.

Despite Carrie’s heartache at the breakdown of her long-term friendship with Samantha, the new show did see the pair begin to rekindle their connection. Throughout the series, Sarah Jessica Parker’s character engages in text message exchanges with Samantha, expressing how much she misses her, and asking if the pair could reunite. Fans might recall that at the end of season one, Carrie messaged Samantha after she had scattered Big’s ashes in the Seine during her trip to Paris. Samantha immediately replied, agreeing to meet Carrie for a drink in London. While it remains unlikely that Cattrall will make an appearance during the second season of And Just Like That, what is apparent is that the pair’s long-distance friendship is still going strong.

Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in Sex And The City: The Movie

Variety in an interview about the forthcoming season, showrunner Michael Patrick King gave an emphatic “yes” when asked if Carrie and Samantha will be still be texting. While speaking toin an interview about the forthcoming season, showrunner Michael Patrick King gave an emphatic “yes” when asked if Carrie and Samantha will be still be texting. King was hesitant to share specifics about the upcoming season, but he did express a desire to create a consistent narrative of evolution. “It’s all so new right now,” he explained. “One of my big rules is don’t tell things until they’re real.” “My goal is to bring all the characters into the mix together so that they’re not so much on separate runways.”

Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw and Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones in Sex And The City

King went on to explain that while the events of Carrie and Samantha’s offscreen “meeting” are very much open to interpretation, he believes that the pair realised that their bond was more important than their rift. “It’s very funny because every single one of the writers has a different version of what happened during that conversation,” he continued. “So, I think there was some champagne. I think there was a grown-up back and forth, and a love affair that they realised that something’s more important than being afraid to heal. I’m sure they had a great night. To me, they had a great night and things became resolved.”

Cattrall is best known for her role as Samantha Jones in Sex And The City

King also suggested that by closing the chapter of her relationship with Big, Carrie was able to make space for a love that was just as valuable: friendship. “Once Carrie let go of an old, old love,” he said, “one of her current loves came back in.” Last month, Parker told The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast that while Cattrall was not asked to be part of the revival series because “she made it clear that that wasn’t something she wanted to pursue, and it no longer felt comfortable for us”, the text message storyline had received well by the cast of And Just Like That. “We felt comfortable moving on without her and without that part because we knew what Michael wanted to do,” she explained. “And we thought he handled it beautifully – that she was there and she was present – and that was kind of nice for all of us and, I think, the audience.”