The finale of And Just Like That… left us in a whirlwind of emotions, and with plenty of questions about the future of the fabulous four (Yes, we’re still holding out for a Samantha return. Sue us.)

We already know that Miranda’s divisive love interest Che will be returning for the yet-to-be-scheduled second season of the hit TV show and that Kim Cattrall’s character will still be around in the show’s new storyline. However, the return of another familiar face could throw a spanner in the works for our darling Carrie Bradshaw.