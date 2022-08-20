And Just Like That…season two: Carrie and Aidan Shaw are set to be reunited for a “substantial, multi-episode arc”
Could the return of her ex-fiance Aidan mean a new chance at happiness for Carrie Bradshaw in And Just Like That…season two? We can’t wait to find out.
The finale of And Just Like That… left us in a whirlwind of emotions, and with plenty of questions about the future of the fabulous four (Yes, we’re still holding out for a Samantha return. Sue us.)
We already know that Miranda’s divisive love interest Che will be returning for the yet-to-be-scheduled second season of the hit TV show and that Kim Cattrall’s character will still be around in the show’s new storyline. However, the return of another familiar face could throw a spanner in the works for our darling Carrie Bradshaw.
According to an exclusive Deadline report, John Corbett’s Aidan Shaw will reunite with former love Bradshaw for a “substantial, multi-episode arc”. Yes, you’ve read that right. Everyone’s favourite furniture maker and Carrie’s ex-fiance will be back in Manhattan and conjuring up old feelings for the now-widow.
The news comes amid plenty of speculation over how season two will pick up the ever-changing lives of Miranda, Charlotte and Carrie. In the final moments of the season one finale, Carrie was seen kissing podcast producer Franklyn (played by Ivan Hernandez), a sign that she is ready to begin dating again following a period of mourning. So could Aiden’s return be her second chance at true happiness?
The pair did briefly rekindle in the film Sex and the City 2 after bumping into one another at a market in Abu Dhabi. Despite both being married, they shared a passionate kiss before Carrie ran away. Therefore, any romantic reunion so many years later will likely have to address what has happened to Aidan’s wife, Kathy, and their three children.
However, it’s certainly exciting to daydream about just what role Aidan might play in the latest series.
Plans for season two are still being kept under tight wraps, with representatives for HBO and Corbett not yet confirming the news. However, this isn’t the first time fans will have been thrown an Aidan-related red herring. Despite not featuring in season one, Corbett had teased his participation, telling Page Six back in April 2021, “I think I might be in quite a few [episodes].”
We’re beside ourselves in anticipation.
Images: Getty/HBO