If you’ve been glued to every colourful, fashionable, dramatic episode of HBO’s Sex And The City revival And Just Like That, then you’ll no doubt have the season finale firmly pencilled in your diary this week. After a whirwind first season, the new chapter in Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte’s lives has seen everything from an unexpected death by Peloton and a queer romance, to flash periods, hip operations and divorce. We were promised life, love, loss in 2021 New York City, and that’s definitely what we got.

But for those feeling bereft at the thought of the upcoming end to the show’s first season, we bring exciting news: HBO Max is gifting SATC fans a brand new documentary this week to coincide with the season finale on Thursday.

You may also like And Just Like That: how Charlotte and Lily’s period storyline nails the bloody, relatable business of being a woman

On Monday 31 January, the platform unexpectedly dropped a trailer for And Just Like That… The Documentary, which will give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the spin-off series. As well as appearances from the show’s leading stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis, viewers can expect to see interviews with new and returning cast members including Sara Ramírez, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Sarita Choudhury, as well as showrunner and writer director Michael Patrick King, and costume designers Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago.

In the trailer, Parker, who also co-executive produced the documentary, can be seen getting ready to shoot her scenes on set. “Even 23 years in, I’m excited,” she says to the camera. “Terrified, and excited.” The trailer also goes into the writers’ room led by Michael Patrick King, where we see a discussion about creating the storyline about Charlotte’s flash period. Davis also opens up about the new cast additions to the show’s first season. “Getting to know our new cast members has just been a gift, and we all have something new brought to us by them,” she tells the camera. “It was very important to me to show someone who is more than one thing,” King adds of the casting decisions.

Fans of the show’s incredible fashion will also be pleased to see behind the scenes into the costume department. “You need to step outside your comfort zone which is what this show is famous for,” says costume designer Molly Rodgers alongside footage of Parker trying on various different outfits. We also see a fleeting glimpse of Willie Garson, who died last September after a battle with pancreatic cancer, in the trailer. In And Just Like That, it was explained that his beloved character Stanford Blatch had made an impromptu move to Japan. The best news? There’s only two days to wait until we can spend a little more time with the beloved trio.

And Just Like That… The Documentary will be available to stream on 3 February on HBO Max, Sky and Now TV.