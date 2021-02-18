“Growing up in Bradford, my little radio was my lifeline,” says Anita Rani, coming to us live from her home in Hackney, east London. “I’d sit in my bedroom listening to the charts and late-night local radio. It’s such an intimate medium. You could be feeling really lonely, but when you switch the radio on it’s like the DJs are talking directly to you.”

When we speak, she’s four shows in to her new gig on Woman’s Hour, covering Fridays and Saturdays alongside co-host Emma Barnett. Having a South Asian woman at the helm of the 75-year-old show is long overdue, and the announcement back in January sparked joy across social media. “Hurrah! Anita Rani is a breath of fresh air,” wrote one Twitter user, while scores rejoiced at her vow to give a platform to those “who may not be heard elsewhere”.