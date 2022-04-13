Your version of events – as told in your book – clearly differs from the storyline in the show. How has that felt?

I think the best word is surreal. It’s definitely overwhelming. I’m immensely relieved I had the opportunity to tell the truth about what happened through the book, especially in light of Inventing Anna, since it diverged so much from the truth of events. It’s really created a fictional show with little morsels of truth in it that is very deceptive and misleading.

The show, like you say, combines fact with fiction that – when using real people’s stories like your own – can prove problematic. Is that something that you’ve found difficult?

Yeah. I think first of all, it strikes me as lazy because there’s this categorical disclaimer as if that gives them licence to do whatever they want. But if you’re going to use people’s real names and details, you can’t just choose your own adventure. Something real happened here, and if you’re going to cover that, you have to change names or identifying features. I appreciate people giving voice to it because when it comes from me, it’s easy to dismiss it as words of some ‘bitter ex-friend’. I’m not interested in talking about this anymore or in Anna as a person – I’d love to move on. But having been through it first hand, I see something troubling around the experience of being conned. That’s why I’m speaking up. I think the way this show straddles documentary and pure fiction is confusing for viewers who don’t care to actually do the research.