It was February 2013, and at the 85th Academy Awards ceremony, Anne Hathaway had just scooped the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress. The win, by all accounts, was no great surprise: throughout the awards season that year, the actor had racked up trophies at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards and Baftas for her compelling portrayal of the doomed Fantine in the big screen adaptation of Les Misérables. Standing on stage at the most prestigious film awards in the world, Hathaway was about to experience a moment most actors dream of. Hollywood’s biggest night belonged to her.

Except when Hathaway took the mic to deliver her acceptance speech, everything unravelled. As she cradled her golden statue and whispered, “It came true!”, the internet unleashed a tidal wave of vitriol. People mocked the darts on her powder pink Prada gown; her doe eyes and too-perfect mouth; her awed, overeager voice. Then there was the speech itself, which was branded rehearsed, calculated and disingenuous. There was no doubt about it: the Oscar-night darling was now public enemy number one.