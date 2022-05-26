Anne Hathaway and Zendaya star in a new Bulgari campaign – and fans can’t get enough of it
- Posted by
- Leah Sinclair
- Published
Anne Hathaway and Zendaya star in the jewellery brand’s Unexpected Wonders short film, which was shot in Rome.
Here at Stylist HQ, we love an unexpected duo – and Anne Hathaway and Zendaya have become the unforeseen pairing we never knew we needed as they star in a new campaign for Bulgari.
The two notable actors and Bulgari ambassadors star together in the jewellery brand’s short film called ‘Unexpected Wonders’ that was shot in Rome and directed by Academy Award winner Paolo Sorrentino.
Fans of the pair have gone wild for the two-and-a-half-minute clip, which shows Hathaway and Zendaya waltzing around an expansive palazzo, dressed to the nines and wearing stunning statement pieces by Bulgari.
From scenes of the pair dancing in palatial rooms to walking around the luxurious grounds like the badasses they are, the film is a treat to watch and has seen fans dub the duo “AnneDaya”.
“All of a sudden I need an AnneDaya movie!” commented one person, while another tweeted: “The chokehold the Zendaya / Anne Hathaway @Bulgariofficial commercial has on me is unreal.”
New York-based writer Meecham Whitson Meriweather tweeted: “I’m kind of OBSESSED with this Zendaya and Anne Hathaway promo for Bvlgari! It feels like a sexy rich lesbian murder drama. Carol II: Carol of the Belles.”
Meanwhile, some fans began to develop their own plots for the campaign.
One said: “Let’s all pretend Anne Hathaway and Zendaya’s Bulgari short film is actually the first promo for Ocean’s Nine and see if that convinces Warner Bros. to make it.”
With Hathaway recently being named a new ambassador for Bulgari, it’s safe to say we can expect more from this breakout duo – and we’ll be waiting with bated breath to see what’s next.
Images: Getty