Apple TV’s Gutsy: why every woman needs to watch Hillary and Chelsea Clinton’s empowering new docuseries
Gutsy is definitely one to add to your autumn watchlist.
What does it mean to be a “gutsy” woman? Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton’s brand new documentary is here to teach you.
The Clinton’s, who previously edited Stylist’s Gutsy Women issue, have teamed up with Apple TV+ for an empowering eight part series that will take a closer look at some of the undeniable figures who have shaped our world and inspired generations after them.
Based on their New York Times bestselling book, The Book of Gutsy Women, the docuseries will follow Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with pioneering women artists, activists, community leaders and everyday heroes.
Expect to become better acquainted with plenty of extraordinary, courageous and resilient women who have made an impact in their community and on the world, including Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and more.
“Everybody knows women they think of as gutsy,” Hillary previously told Stylist. “Your mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, daughter, neighbour, friend. We want people to feel like they can be gutsy, too.”
Gutsy will premiere on 9 September 2022 on Apple TV+.
Images: Getty