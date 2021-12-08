If you’ve been captivated by the case of Elizabeth Holmes – the Theranos founder and CEO who fell from grace after reports that her revolutionary blood-testing technology might be fraudulent – you’ve probably been following her ongoing criminal trial with avid curiosity. Once named the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire by Forbes, Holmes has this week been testifying in her own defense at her trial, and faces up to 20 years in prison if found guilty of charges that she defrauded investors and patients, and lied about the accuracy of her company’s finger-prick testing.

With eye-popping new details emerging every week about “the dropout”, the case of Holmes and her company has captured the world’s attention. And now, even before Holmes’ fate has been decided, those that have been following the case will be excited to know that the story is coming to the big screen. Written, directed and produced by Adam McKay, the creator of the forthcoming Netflix blockbuster Don’t Look Up, the new Apple Original film Bad Blood will see Jennifer Lawrence star as the disgraced entrepreneur. The biopic, which has been in the works for some time, certainly sounds like it has award-winning potential – here’s everything we know so far.

What is the plot of Bad Blood?

Per Variety, Bad Blood will explore Holmes’ “spectacular rise and fall, one that began with the promise of revolutionising the health care system and ended with the collapse of her company and a trial for fraud.” The film will be based on the book Bad Blood: Secrets And Lies In A Silicon Valley Startup by Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist John Carreyrou, who broke the initial story in 2015. The book charts the rise and shocking collapse of Theranos, the multibillion-dollar biotech startup headed by breakthrough Silicon Valley entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

Who is in the cast of Bad Blood?

Casting details are being held closely under wraps at this point in time, but Jennifer Lawrence, star of The Hunger Games, Silver Linings Playbook and Don’t Look Up, is attached to play Elizabeth Holmes, and we have to say, we can already see an uncanny transformation on the horizon.

When will Bad Blood be released?

Apple TV+ is set to release Bad Blood, but a release date is yet to be confirmed – stay tuned for updates as they come in. If you’re keen for more insights on the Theranos story, though, be sure to check out hit podcast The Dropout (named in reference to Holmes’ well-documented departure from Stanford University) which is chronicling proceedings from her long-awaited trial and gives an insider’s view of the action as the events unfold in real time. There’s also the riveting documentary The Inventor by Alex Gibney, which was released in 2019.