Apple TV’s Bad Monkey: Jodie Turner-Smith, Michelle Monaghan and Vince Vaughn star in the dark new detective series
Need a new detective series to sink your teeth into? Look no further than Apple TV’s murder-in-paradise drama Bad Monkey.
We can’t help but love a detective series. From classics like Sherlock Holmes and Poirot to something a little more modern, like Only Murders In The Building, there’s nothing like playing armchair detective and piecing the story together at home while the characters work it out on screen.
It’s great news, then, that Apple TV is blessing us with a new deliciously dark detective series set in paradise.
The perhaps oddly-named 10 part drama series Bad Monkey is a dramatic adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 best-selling novel of the same name. And with a cast that boasts Vince Vaughn, Jodie Turner-Smith and Michelle Monaghan, we’re sure that it will live up to the success of recent black crime comedies like The White Lotus.
Here’s everything we know about Bad Monkey so far.
What is the plot of Bad Monkey?
According to Deadline, Bad Monkey revolves around Andrew Yancy (played by Vaughn), a one-time detective demoted to restaurant inspector in South Florida. A severed arm found by a tourist out fishing pulls Yancy into the world of greed and corruption that decimates the land and environment in Florida and the Bahamas, leading him to meet a cacophony of widely eccentric – and suspicious – locals.
But even in a place so beautiful, sinister things can be lurking beneath the surface. Will Yancy ever piece together the crime and be re-instated as a heroic police officer? Or will the strange goings on that stretch him across the Caribbean get in his way?
Who stars in Bad Monkey?
Alongside Vaughn, Michelle Monaghan, Jodie Turner-Smith and Meredith Hagner will each play key roles as the xx
Monaghan (best known for The Path and True Detective) will portray Bonnie, a woman trapped in an abusive marriage who complicates Yancy’s life as a secret from her past resurfaces.
Turner-Smith (Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn) will take on the part of Dragon Queen/Gracie, who is both revered and feared on Andros Island as she practices Obeah alongside her contentious grandmother.
Hagner, who is fresh off of HBO Max favourite Search Party, will play Eve, who is questioned by Yancy about her dead husband and whom he feels might know more than she’s saying.
Intriguing indeed.
The show is written by Ted Lasso co-creator Bill Lawrence and directed by Marcos Siega of Dexter and The Flight Attendant fame.
When will Bad Monkey be available to watch?
We don’t have an official release date yet, but in the bleak of winter, watching mystery fun unfold in the sun sounds all the more appealing.
Images: Getty