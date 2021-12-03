We can’t help but love a detective series. From classics like Sherlock Holmes and Poirot to something a little more modern, like Only Murders In The Building, there’s nothing like playing armchair detective and piecing the story together at home while the characters work it out on screen.

It’s great news, then, that Apple TV is blessing us with a new deliciously dark detective series set in paradise.

The perhaps oddly-named 10 part drama series Bad Monkey is a dramatic adaptation of Carl Hiaasen’s 2013 best-selling novel of the same name. And with a cast that boasts Vince Vaughn, Jodie Turner-Smith and Michelle Monaghan, we’re sure that it will live up to the success of recent black crime comedies like The White Lotus.