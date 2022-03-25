Sharon Horgan’s new Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters is a chaotic case study of sisterhood – and now, we have a first look at the main cast.
But Horgan is nothing if not prodigious with her small screen output. Hot on the heels of the announcement that Horgan will star in Best Interests, the BBC’s emotional new drama exploring disability rights, we now have a first look at Bad Sisters, Horgan’s upcoming dark comedy for Apple TV+ – and it looks like an absolute riot.
Not only is Horgan co-writing and executive producing the series with her company Merman Productions, but she’s also taking a starring role as part of the Garvey gaggle. The other sisters are played by some seriously talented actors, too, including Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette, The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Frank Of Ireland, Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes, The Luminaries).
You can see the five siblings together here in a first-look image from the show that looks mightily like similar to Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper.
There’s an impressive supporting cast list, too, including Claes Bang (Dracula, The Northman), Brian Gleeson (Frank Of Ireland, Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Peaky Blinders), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent, The Pursuit Of Love) and newcomer Saise Quinn (Monster).
The project, which is adapted from the Belgian series Clan, is the first to come from Horgan’s first-look deal with Apple, which she signed in 2019.
There’s no word on a release date yet, but Bad Sisters is expected to be released on Apple TV+ later this year.
Images: Apple TV+
Christobel Hastings
Christobel Hastings is Stylist's Entertainment Editor whose specialist interests include pop culture, LGBTQ+ identity and lore.