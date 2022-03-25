Catastrophe and powerful drama Divorce to the chaotic coming-of-age series for the over-30s This Way Up, the Bafta award-winning star and creator just knows how to make TV gold. When it comes to TV shows that walk the line between delightful and devastating, it is no exaggeration to say that whatever Sharon Horgan turns her hand to is always a resounding success. From parenting comedyand powerful dramato the chaotic coming-of-age series for the over-30s, the Bafta award-winning star and creator just knows how to make TV gold. But Horgan is nothing if not prodigious with her small screen output. Hot on the heels of the announcement that Horgan will star in Best Interests, the BBC’s emotional new drama exploring disability rights, we now have a first look at Bad Sisters, Horgan’s upcoming dark comedy for Apple TV+ – and it looks like an absolute riot.

Described as a “delicious blend of both dark comedy and thriller”, the 10-episode series, which was first announced in September 2021, follows the lives of the Garvey sisters bound together by the premature death of their parents and a promise to always protect one another. Not only is Horgan co-writing and executive producing the series with her company Merman Productions, but she’s also taking a starring role as part of the Garvey gaggle. The other sisters are played by some seriously talented actors, too, including Anne-Marie Duff (Suffragette, The Salisbury Poisonings), Eva Birthistle (Brooklyn, The Last Kingdom), Sarah Greene (Frank Of Ireland, Dublin Murders) and Eve Hewson (Behind Her Eyes, The Luminaries). You can see the five siblings together here in a first-look image from the show that looks mightily like similar to Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper.

Bad Sisters stars Sharon Horgan, Anne-Marie Duff, Eva Birthistle, Sarah Greene, and Eve Hewson as the Garvey sisters.

There’s an impressive supporting cast list, too, including Claes Bang (Dracula, The Northman), Brian Gleeson (Frank Of Ireland, Peaky Blinders), Daryl McCormack (Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Peaky Blinders), Assaad Bouab (Call My Agent, The Pursuit Of Love) and newcomer Saise Quinn (Monster). The project, which is adapted from the Belgian series Clan, is the first to come from Horgan’s first-look deal with Apple, which she signed in 2019. There’s no word on a release date yet, but Bad Sisters is expected to be released on Apple TV+ later this year.