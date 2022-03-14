As Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya announced the winner, Scanlan was frozen in her seat in surprise. Making her way to the stage, she was quick to acknowledge the win: “Bafta, thank you so much … Oh come on! Some stories have surprise endings, don’t they?”

Her first round of thanks went to director Aleem Khan, who wrote the film and was inspired by his mother, someone Scanlan pointed out and thanked personally too.

“This film was made with extreme love, blood, sweat and tears,” she said.

She took a moment to thank Bafta, BFI, BBC and the Lottery fund for allowing small, independent films like After Love to be made.

The 60-year-old actor is perhaps best known for her role in The Thick Of It and dark satirical NHS drama Getting On, but fans of hers were quick to take to Twitter to congratulate the actor on her Bafta win.

Some described her win as “deserved” while others took the opportunity to urge people to watch After Love: