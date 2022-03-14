Bafta Film Awards 2022: the internet reacts to Joanna Scanlan’s win for Leading Actress in the best possible way
Joanna Scanlan scooped up the award for Leading Actress in last night’s 2022 Bafta Film Awards – and the internet is totally here for the underdog narrative.
As well as the usual glitz and glamour that comes with major award ceremonies, there’s the general anticipation for who will take home the accolade within each category.
Last night’s 2022 Bafta Film Awards was jam-packed full of major fashion moments, captivating speeches and, of course, some unexpected wins. One of the big moments of the acclaimed awards ceremony was Joanna Scanlan’s victory within the Leading Actress category for her performance as Mary Hussain, a widow who discovers her late husband’s secret family, in After Love.
Up against the likes of Lady Gaga for House Of Gucci, Alana Haim in Licorice Pizza and Tessa Thompson in Passing, it’s safe to say that Scanlan was the underdog of her category. Something that was evident in her initial reaction to the win.
As Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya announced the winner, Scanlan was frozen in her seat in surprise. Making her way to the stage, she was quick to acknowledge the win: “Bafta, thank you so much … Oh come on! Some stories have surprise endings, don’t they?”
Her first round of thanks went to director Aleem Khan, who wrote the film and was inspired by his mother, someone Scanlan pointed out and thanked personally too.
“This film was made with extreme love, blood, sweat and tears,” she said.
She took a moment to thank Bafta, BFI, BBC and the Lottery fund for allowing small, independent films like After Love to be made.
The 60-year-old actor is perhaps best known for her role in The Thick Of It and dark satirical NHS drama Getting On, but fans of hers were quick to take to Twitter to congratulate the actor on her Bafta win.
Some described her win as “deserved” while others took the opportunity to urge people to watch After Love:
Scanlan’s performance in the film clearly struck a chord with more than the Bafta committee:
Many took the chance to congratulate the art of independent film:
While others were happy to see something other than the odds-on favourites take home an award:
There’s no denying that fans of Scanlan’s are ecstatic:
And the Bafta win meant so much more for independent cinema and lesser-known actors:
Image: Getty