The most prestigious night in the British television calendar brought the finest actors to the red carpet last night as the Bafta TV Awards marked its 75th anniversary at Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank. The big winners at the awards on Sunday were BBC prison drama Time, which took home awards for best miniseries and best actor for Sean Bean, and Channel 4’s pandemic film Help, which secured Jodie Comer best actress for her role as a care worker, and Cathy Tyson best supporting actress for her portrayal of a resident.

In a ceremony where social issues were top of the agenda, Steve McQueen took home a Bafta in the factual category for his documentary Uprising about the New Cross fire of 1981, which foreshadowed future racial injustices including Grenfell. BBC lockdown drama Together, starring Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy, also won best single drama. In his acceptance speech, scriptwriter Dennis Kelly read a searing letter from Covid-19 Bereaved Families For Justice, who said they had been “ignored, lied to and gaslighted by a government seemingly too busy partying”. Elsewhere, Amazon Prime’s The Underground Railroad, an adaptation of Colston Whitehead’s Pulitzer prize-winning novel about escaping slavery, scooped the top prize in the international category.

It's A Sin on Channel 4

But among many triumphant wins and standout moments at the in-person ceremony, one shocking upset saw the firm frontrunner walk away without a single prize. Heralded as a firm favourite going into the ceremony, Channel 4’s 80s-set Aids drama It’s A Sin failed to win any awards despite racking up 11 nominations including leading acting nods for Olly Alexander and Lydia West. Created by former Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies, who was also recognised in the best writer category, the show became Channel 4’s most successful drama ever when it was broadcast last year.

The cast of Channel 4's drama It's A Sin

Viewers took to social media to express their outrage, disappointment and confusion that the show with the highest number of nominations was overlooked in every category, with many declaring the snub a “travesty”.

Many viewers highlighted the powerful impact of the show, which has sparked a record-breaking surge in HIV testing and generated widespread conversation around the virus after it was broadcast during National HIV Testing Week, which will undoubtedly make a significant contribution towards tackling stigma and discrimination.

Rest assured, Ash, Colin, Roscoe, Jill and Ritchie: you’re still very much in the hearts of the nation.