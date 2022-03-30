Bafta TV Awards 2022: Channel 4’s It’s A Sin, Olivia Colman’s Landscapers and Netflix’s Sex Education lead the nominations
The Bafta Television Award nominations are in and everyone’s standout favourite drama of last year, It’s A Sin, is leading the charge with 11 nominations.
The past 12 months of television have, in one word, been superb, if we do say so ourselves. From thought-provoking dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies and everything in between, the small screen has been the home of some truly outstanding content over the past year.
Announced this morning (30 March), the Bafta Television Award nominations are paying homage to some of the very best TV of the past year – a task we don’t envy one bit.
Leading the list with a staggering 11 nominations is Channel 4 series It’s A Sin, which was written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies.
The series follows a group of friends during the 1980s Aids crisis in London and was hailed for its factual – yet very emotive – exploration of an underrepresented topic. It went on to become Channel 4’s most watched drama in its history and had such a profound impact on everyone who watched it, it’s no surprise that it’s been recognised in this year’s TV nominations.
The heartbreaking drama, which starred Years & Years’ Olly Alexander, has come out on top of this year’s nominations. Alexander has been nominated in the leading actor category, while Davies has picked up another nomination in the writer (drama) category. Lydia West, who played standout star Jill in It’s A Sin, has also been nominated in the leading actress category.
Joining her in that nomination is first-time Bafta TV nominee Kate Winslet, for her performance in HBO/Sky Atlantic’s Mare of Easttown. The dark police drama followed Mare, a tired and resolute detective, who is investigating a mysterious murder. While the drama has scooped up an impressive 16 Emmy Award nominations, this is actually the first Bafta TV nomination Winslet has ever gotten.
The second-most nominated TV series in this year’s awards is dark true crime drama Landscapers, which starred Olivia Colman and David Thewlis as Susan and Christopher Edwards and has seven nominations.
The well-known 1998 murder case is the basis of the drama which follows the timid couple as they move abroad. They’re asked to return home, though, when the police find the bodies of Susan’s parents in their back garden. It’s a truly perplexing series which, as well as being beautifully shot, provided an oddly emotional insight into the couple themselves.
Landscapers’ nominations include for director (fiction), original music, leading actor and mini-series categories.
Also bagging a total of six nominations is Jack Thorne’s tense Covid-19 drama Help, which starred Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer and Boiling Point’s Stephen Graham. Graham has a total of two nominations himself – for his Channel 4 performance and for his role in BBC One’s gritty prison drama Time.
We Are Lady Parts – the comedy we just can’t get enough of – also has six nominations while Netflix’s Sex Education has five.
The hit drama of last Christmas was undoubtedly A Very British Scandal and the series has a total of four nominations at this year’s Bafta TV awards. The BBC series starred The Crown’s Claire Foy and WandaVision’s Paul Bettany as the Duke and Duchess of Argyll but the historical series was more than a retelling of a public divorce scandal, it was an apt representation of misogyny at the time with a sex-positive message at its core.
In the drama series stakes, BBC’s Vigil – which starred Remarkable Women Award winner Suranne Jones – has also been nominated, alongside ITV’s twisted crime drama Unforgotten.
If there was ever a nomination list that made us proud of the impeccable television that’s available to watch, it’s this one. We can’t wait to see who will take home each coveted TV award in a couple of months.
The winners of the Bafta Craft Awards will be announced on 24 April, with the winners of the main Bafta TV Awards revealed at a ceremony on 8 May.
Image: Channel 4