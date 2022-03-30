The past 12 months of television have, in one word, been superb, if we do say so ourselves. From thought-provoking dramas, laugh-out-loud comedies and everything in between, the small screen has been the home of some truly outstanding content over the past year.

Announced this morning (30 March), the Bafta Television Award nominations are paying homage to some of the very best TV of the past year – a task we don’t envy one bit.

Leading the list with a staggering 11 nominations is Channel 4 series It’s A Sin, which was written and created by Queer As Folk and Doctor Who screenwriter Russell T Davies.