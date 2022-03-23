Bafta TV nominations 2022: the 6 big television moments of the year have been named and they’re giving us some serious 2021 nostalgia
Ahead of the Bafta TV Awards this May, the must-see television moments of the last 12 months have been named and they’re giving us some serious nostalgia.
Cast your mind back over the last 12 months of television and you might struggle to find a single moment that resonates above all others.
From hard-hitting dramas, documentaries, laugh out loud comedic moments and everything in between, we don’t quite know how anyone would narrow down the last year’s small screen achievements into one awards ceremony, but Bafta has done just that. Today, it has announced its list of TV’s must-see moments ahead of the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards on 8 May.
Honestly, it’s giving us some serious nostalgia and you may inadvertently end up rewatching some of these after reading – you’ve been warned.
With that, here’s the nomination list of the year’s standout television moments.
An Audience With Adele
We weren’t quite ready for the chaos, hilarity and unexpected emotion that came out of Adele’s ITV special performance but it will go down in the canon of spectacular live music moments, that’s for certain.
Including appearances by Dawn French, Emma Thompson’s lively dancing and Alan Carr taking over the hosting duties, we didn’t think the one-off special could get any better. Cue: that emotional reunion. As Emma Thompson asked the star about her inspiration, Adele was quick to answer with memories of her secondary school English teacher Miss McDonald.
After spotting her in the audience, the pair emotionally reunited on stage for the first time in over 15 years and there wasn’t a dry eye in the venue – or sitting watching at home, in our case.
It’s A Sin
The Russell T Davies series swept over our screens and left an audience filled with tears, emotions and, for many, an increased understanding of the history of the 80s Aids crisis.
The moment that’s been nominated is one that still leaves us with a ball in our throat to this day and it’s Colin’s fateful diagnosis scene. Up until that point, we still don’t know what’s wrong with Colin, but as he lies in a Welsh hospital with his sister and mother by his side, he’s told the news that every viewer dreaded – he’s been diagnosed with Aids.
If the word ‘tearjerker’ could be used to describe one scene, it’d be this one.
Squid Game
The popular Netflix series was pretty much all we were talking about last September, and as we wait patiently for news around the second season, it’s nice to see that one of the series’ most nail-biting moments has been recognised.
Up until the fateful Red Light, Green Light game, we didn’t quite know what was in store for everyone taking part in the titular games. But boy oh boy, things changed quickly in this scene.
What looked like a cute (although freakishly large) doll turned out to be a mass killing machine and we’ll never forget how we held our breath as we waited to see who would make it over the fateful finish line. Talk about suspenseful, right?
RuPaul’s Drag Race UK
Drag Race fans, rejoice: the show has got an exciting nomination. Bimini Bon Boulash returned to the show with fire in their belly to prove themselves after a 7-month filming break due to lockdown.
Their verse in The RuRuVision Song Contest was their time to shine and not only did they use some pretty powerful lyrics to grab our attention, but they also wowed us with unbelievable dance moves and helped propel The United Kingdolls and ‘UK Hun?’ into the pop-culture zeitgeist.
Other nominations include I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’s topical moment where hosts Ant and Dec made a dig at Downing Street’s lockdown parties. The final nomination is for Strictly Come Dancing champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice who danced their Couple’s Choice in week eight of the competition to Clean Bandit’s Symphony.
In the middle of the performance, the pair danced in silence and Rose said that the positive and joyful dance was a tribute to the deaf community.
Do you feel passionate about one of these particular TV moments and want to have your say? Well, the good news is that you’ll be able to vote for your favourite; in fact, it’s the only Bafta award that is voted for by the public.
Have your say here.
Image: Channel 4