Cast your mind back over the last 12 months of television and you might struggle to find a single moment that resonates above all others.

From hard-hitting dramas, documentaries, laugh out loud comedic moments and everything in between, we don’t quite know how anyone would narrow down the last year’s small screen achievements into one awards ceremony, but Bafta has done just that. Today, it has announced its list of TV’s must-see moments ahead of the Virgin Media Bafta TV Awards on 8 May.