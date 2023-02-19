Here’s why attendees wore blue ribbons at the Baftas
- Posted by
- Édaein O'Connell
- Published
The blue ribbons are a show of solidarity and support for refugees and displaced people around the world.
As a host of actors and actresses made their way onto tonight’s Baftas red carpet, many of you may have wondered about a certain accessory worn by many. Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis were just some of the stars who donned a blue ribbon to tonight’s ceremony. They did so to show their solidarity and support for refugees and displaced people around the world.
The United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR, invited stars to wear the ribbon as an “emblem of compassion and solidarity” for those who have been forced to flee their homes because of war, conflict, and persecution. Its intention was to send a “powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever, wherever, whenever”.
Speaking about why she chose to wear a ribbon tonight, Jamie Lee Curtis told the Associate Press that another A-lister inspired her.
“My friend Cate Blanchett is asking people to remind us all in the midst of all the season of shiny things that of course there are terrible refugee crises going on all over the world everywhere all at once and we need to do our part,” she said. Blanchett is a goodwill ambassador for the UNHCR.
This is not the first time the ribbons have made an appearance at such an event. During the 2022 Oscars, Curtis, Samuel L Jackson, Paolo Sorrentino and more expressed their solidarity using the ribbons just weeks after the war in Ukraine had begun.
Around 8 million people have been displaced since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Meanwhile, the devastating earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria have also left countless displaced and killed 44,000.
Main image: Getty