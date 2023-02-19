Here’s why attendees wore blue ribbons at the Baftas

As a host of actors and actresses made their way onto tonight’s Baftas red carpet, many of you may have wondered about a certain accessory worn by many. Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh and Jamie Lee Curtis were just some of the stars who donned a blue ribbon to tonight’s ceremony. They did so to show their solidarity and support for refugees and displaced people around the world.

The United Nations refugee agency, the UNHCR, invited stars to wear the ribbon as an “emblem of compassion and solidarity” for those who have been forced to flee their homes because of war, conflict, and persecution. Its intention was to send a “powerful visual message that everyone has the right to seek safety, whoever, wherever, whenever”.

Speaking about why she chose to wear a ribbon tonight, Jamie Lee Curtis told the Associate Press that another A-lister inspired her.