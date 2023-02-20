The stars may have been out in force at last night’s Bafta awards, but nothing could distract from the complete lack of diversity among the award winners.

Despite the (relatively) diverse list of nominees that was announced earlier this month – with the likes of Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett leading the line-up – not one person of colour won a 2023 Bafta award.

It was only three years ago that Joaquin Phoenix used his Bafta acceptance speech to call out the film industry’s “systemic racism” and lack of inclusivity – and while that speech led Bafta to conduct an organisation-wide review into the ways it could improve going forward, it seems as if those changes have only gone so far.