Baftas 2023: not a single person of colour won a named award at last night’s ceremony
- Lauren Geall
People have been using the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite to share their frustration.
The stars may have been out in force at last night’s Bafta awards, but nothing could distract from the complete lack of diversity among the award winners.
Despite the (relatively) diverse list of nominees that was announced earlier this month – with the likes of Viola Davis, Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett leading the line-up – not one person of colour won a 2023 Bafta award.
It was only three years ago that Joaquin Phoenix used his Bafta acceptance speech to call out the film industry’s “systemic racism” and lack of inclusivity – and while that speech led Bafta to conduct an organisation-wide review into the ways it could improve going forward, it seems as if those changes have only gone so far.
Taking to Twitter to share their frustration, viewers used the hashtag #BaftasSoWhite to raise awareness of the lack of diversity among last night’s winners list.
“The Bafta actor awards going to four white actors when there were brilliant performances nominated from Michelle Yeoh, Viola Davis, [Danielle] Deadwyler, Ke Huy Quan, Angela Bassett, Hong Chau and Daryl McCormack feels very #BaftasSoWhite,” wrote one viewer.
“Wait. Has any POC won? Because I’ve seen some phenomenal work by those nominated, who absolutely deserve their flowers. If I’m correct, not one has won?? Sheila Atim? Naomi Ackie? Viola Davis? Daryl McCormack? Michelle Yeoh? Bruh,” added another.
While a third wrote: “Bafta favouring its homegrown talent was always predictable, but it really highlights how much the UK industry has worked to do when the lack of diversity among the award winners is telling.”
There’s no doubt that there was plenty of talent to be had among this year’s winners, but the complete lack of diversity on display was unacceptable.
It is, of course, great to see more people of colour being held up for their talents in such a white-dominated industry. But that progress can only mean so much when it’s the white actors that continue to take home the prizes year after year.
Stylist has reached out to Bafta for comment, but is yet to receive a response.
