If you have a varied TV palate and frequently like to switch up your weeknight viewing schedule, BBC Three will never let you down. Over the past few months, we’ve been captivated by the heartwarming docuseries Brickies, the powerful drama Life And Death In The Warehouse and the scandalous documentary My Insta Scammer Friend, exploring the jaw-dropping exploits of one of the internet’s most well-known influencers, Caroline Calloway.

Now, viewers can set their sights on another compelling small screen gem in the way of Boarders, a brand new coming-of-age comedy drama that’s just been given the green light by BBC Three.

Created by Daniel Lawrence Taylor, the creator, writer and star of ITV2’s Bafta-nominated show Timewasters, the new six-part series follows the lives of five underprivileged Black students from inner-city London who win scholarships to an elite boarding school. “Stepping out of the urban metropolis and into a world they can only describe as something out of Harry Potter, our leads will experience the highs and lows of boarding school: learning about themselves, their identity and what life on the other side looks like – which they discover is nothing like life in zone 3,” reads an announcement from the BBC. “From fun and independence to pressure and competition, first crushes, forging friendships and making enemies, Boarders will look at the experience of going to a top public school from a unique perspective.”

Although the new boarders may be outsiders in their new environment, they’re determined to prove themselves – and shake things up along the way. In a statement, Lawrence Taylor, who will act as creator and lead writer on Boarders, highlighted the comedic potential of exploring racial inequality in historic institutions. “As the Black Lives Matter movement continues to grow momentum, and the world is becoming more aware of Black struggles in white institutions, a show like Boarders has never been more relevant or ripe for comedy,” he said. Lawrence Taylor added that he had “bagged myself some of the most exciting Black British voices to help me bring this show to the screen”.

Daniel Lawrence Taylor (left) in ITV2's Bafta-nominated series Timewasters

“We couldn’t be happier that Boarders will be coming to BBC Three and to be working with Daniel and this fantastic team of writers,” added controller of BBC Three, Fiona Campbell. “He is an incredible talent and like the best series do, we know this one will make audiences laugh and will leave them thinking.”