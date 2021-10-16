What happens when an obsession with life online takes over your reality? That is the question asked by the BBC’s exciting new thriller, Chloe, which will explore the dark side of our relationship to ourselves and others on social media. The six part series, which was written by Sex Education director Alice Seabright, is described as “a mystery about obsession, deceit, identity and grief”. Fans of Black Mirror, this sounds like one for you.

You may also like ITV’s The Suspect: this tense new drama from the makers of Vigil and Line of Duty stars Aidan Turner and Sian Clifford

What is the plot of Chloe?

The official synopsis explains: “Still living with her mum and working as a temp, Becky compares herself to the picture-perfect lives on Instagram, compulsively returning to one account: Chloe’s.” “Becky obsessively watches her seemingly flawless life through social media. But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky’s need to find out how and why leads her to assume a new identity and engineer a ‘chance’ meeting with Chloe’s best friend, Livia, and infiltrate Chloe’s group of close-knit friends.”

You may also like Stay Close: Netflix’s adaptation of the twisty Harlan Coben thriller starring James Nesbitt and Cush Jumbo already looks incredible

BBC's Chloe explores the insidious side of social media comparison

“Through her alter-ego Sasha, Becky becomes a powerful, transgressive heroine; a popular, well-connected ‘someone’ with a life, and loves, that are far more exciting and addictive than the ‘no-one’ she is as Becky. However, the pretence soon obscures and conflates reality, and Becky risks losing herself completely in the game she is playing.”

Erin Doherty, best known for her role in The Crown, will play Becky/Sasha in BBC's Chloe

You may also like The horrifying true story behind David Tennant’s new ITV drama, about the murder of Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko

Who stars in Chloe?

Get ready to meet the new gen of screen stars in Chloe, as the twisty thriller will feature an impressive cast of up-and-coming British talent. Fresh from her role as Princess Anne in The Crown, Erin Doherty will play series lead Becky/Sasha. Alongside her, Billy Howle (best known for The Serpent), Pippa Bennett-Warner (Gangs Of London) and Jack Farthing (Poldark). The exciting cast also unites Poppy Gilbert (Stay Close), Akshay Khanna (Grace), Brandon Micheal Hall (Search Party) and newcomer Alexander Eliot.

The cast of BBC's Chloe

You may also like The Voyeurs: Amazon Prime’s dark erotic thriller will raise your pulse in more ways than one

When will Chloe be available to watch?

Filming began in Bristol back in April 2021, so there’s hope that it won’t be long to wait. But while there is no official release date as of yet, we do know that when the time comes, the series will air on BBC One, and will be available on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Amazon Prime internationally.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy