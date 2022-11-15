When it comes to murderous mysteries and police plots, few do it better than the BBC. We’re excited to hear, then, that there’s a new instalment in its criminal repertoire: Granite Harbour. And the best news? The three-part drama series is set to hit our screens next month. Here’s the scoop on what to expect.

What is Granite Harbour about? Granite Harbour takes place in Aberdeen and follows the story of Lance Corporal Davis Lindo, a new Police Scotland recruit. Lindo has just finished his final tour with the Royal Military Police and his goal is to work his way up to the role of detective at New Scotland Yard. But instead, he is dispatched to Scotland, where he has to find his footing in Aberdeen — a place so unfamiliar that it might as well be the other side of the world. His mentor and ally turns out to be DCI Lara Bartlett, a native Aberdonian with a quick wit and fiercely sharp personality. Between their clashing experiences and alternate personas, the two must work together as they trudge through their first case: the shocking murder of a high-ranking figure in the Aberdeen oil industry. It’s set to be a story of partnership, drive and corporate warfare, the effects of which are likely to ripple throughout Aberdeen and into the very foundations of Lindo and Bartlett’s lives.

Romario Simpson will star in Granite Harbour as DC Lindo

Who stars in Granite Harbour? There are some relatively fresh faces starring in Granite Harbour, with Romario Simpson (Small Axe, Noughts And Crosses) stepping into the shoes of DC Lindo, while Hannah Donaldson (Murder Island, Annika) plays the spunky DCI Bartlett. Scottish talent dominates this crime drama, with a supporting cast made up of Dawn Steele, Gary Lewis, and Fiona Bell.

Why should I watch Granite Harbour? An unlikely pair of detectives forced to work together to solve a mysterious case? A hint of corporate espionage and twisted power dynamics resulting in murder? Granite Harbour is definitely ticking quite a few of the right boxes to set itself up as one of the must-watch upcoming crime dramas. It’s also a series that promises to put Scottish talent and setting at the forefront, with the Aberdeen locale likely to become a character in its own right. “Audiences will be treated to an intriguing and captivating story with strong characters that will play out against the dramatic cityscape of Aberdeen and the north-east,” said Louise Thornton, head of commissioning for BBC Scotland. “We are delighted to be working with our colleagues in BBC iPlayer to bring high-quality content based in Scotland to audiences across the UK as part of our co-commissioning strategy.”

Is there a trailer? Sadly, we’ll have to wait a little longer before we can catch our first official glimpse of Granite Harbour. But with the three-part series hitting our screens early next month, at least we know we’ll be able to sink our teeth into this new deadly tale this year. And in the meantime, if you’re craving a crime drama fix, there are plenty of other twisted murder mysteries and gripping police procedurals to sink our teeth into.

Granite Harbour will premiere on BBC Scotland on the 1 December at 10pm and on BBC One on 2 December with time TBC.



