If there’s nothing you love more than a star-studded adaptation that brings a classic to life, it’s time to get excited.

Production has finally begun on the BBC and FX’s adaptation of Charles Dickens’ Great Expectations into a gritty period drama.

If you’re not familiar, Dickens’ 1860 coming-of-age tale is about an orphan named Pip, whose tale begins when he’s accosted in a graveyard by an escaped convict. It follows him through childhood and into adulthood, and introduces a number of iconic characters. There’s Miss Havisham, who has refused to take off her mouldering wedding dress after being jilted at the altar. There’s the beautiful but cold Estella. And then there’s Joe, the unsophisticated and kind blacksmith.

So far, so good.

And while Great Expectations has been adapted a number of times, most recently as a 2012 film starring Ralph Fiennes and Jeremy Irvine, there is very good reason for the buzz around this upcoming series: none other than Oscar and Emmy winner Olivia Coleman will be taking a starring role.