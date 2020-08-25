Beatrix Potter is the beloved children’s author who gave us some of our most treasured book characters while growing up. From Peter Rabbit to Mrs. Tiggy-Winkle, Tom Kitten, the Flopsy Bunnies and Jemima Puddle-Duck – Potter’s home surroundings in the Lake District massively inspired her imagination. Renée Zellweger helped tell the tale of the author’s real life in 2006 film Miss Potter. And now, Dawn French is giving us another perspective of Potter’s tale in a very wholesome, feel-good sounding Sky film.

You may also like Outlander’s Sam Heughan will star in a biopic about Roald Dahl

Roald & Beatrix: The Tail Of The Curious Mouse, written by Abi Wilson (Stella, Trollied) is Sky One’s Christmas family drama based on a real meeting between Potter and a six-year-old Roald Dahl. French plays the writer. In a statement, Sky said that the film would portray Potter coming to the end of her career, under pressure from her publishers, losing the will to write more children’s stories and with her eyesight failing her. Meanwhile, Dahl is an anxious young boy who has recently lost his older sister and now his father. The once happy six-year-old has found some comfort in books, particularly Peter Rabbit and Jemima Puddle-Duck. When Dahl’s meeting with Potter eventually happens, it’s a life-changing moment for both of them.

A new film about Beatrix Potter is coming to Sky.

French will play Potter, with Rob Brydon starring as her husband, William. Jessica Hynes, Bill Bailey, Alison Steadman, Nina Sosanya and Nick Mohammed also star in the cast. Despite a delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, filming has now started, and we can still expect the film to hit our screens as a Christmas treat later this year.

Sign up for the latest news and must-read features from Stylist, so you don't miss out on the conversation. Enter your email address Let's go! By entering my email I agree to Stylist’s Privacy Policy