From his role as tech genius Q in the James Bond franchise and the voice of loveable bear Paddington to a newly qualified doctor in the BBC’s adaptation of Adam Kay’s bestselling NHS memoir This Is Going To Hurt, Ben Whishaw is one of the most versatile British actors in the game right now. But Whishaw will be undertaking one of the boldest characters in his repetoire yet when he steps into the role of a Russian novelist, dissident, poet and politician in upcoming film Limonov, The Ballad of Eddie.

You may also like BBC’s This Is Going To Hurt: the first episode of the Adam Kay adaptation is pure chaos but that’s what makes it hilariously realistic

Based on the bestselling novel Limonov by Emmanuel Carrère and directed by revered Russian auteur Kirill Serebrennikov, the new film is described as “a journey through Russia, America and Europe during the second half of the 20th century”. The character at the heart of the story is Eduard Limonov, a radical, real-life figure who had what can only be described as many colourful adventures around the world before his recent death in 2020. According to Variety, Limonov was “an underground writer in the Soviet Union who escaped to the US where he became a punk-poet and also a butler to a millionaire in Manhattan. “‘Eddie’ then became a literary sensation in Paris before returning to Russia where he morphed into a charismatic dissident party leader with rock star status, and [was] incarcerated by Vladimir Putin.”

Ben Whishaw will take on the role of Eduard Limonov in his new film

The film’s synopsis teases a few more intriguing details about Limonov as “a revolutionary militant, a thug, an underground writer, a butler to a millionaire in Manhattan… but also a switchblade-waving poet, a lover of beautiful women, a warmonger, a political agitator and a novelist who wrote of his own greatness.” Alongside Whishaw’s turn as the titular character, Limonov, The Ballad Of Eddie will also star Russian actor Viktoria Miroshnichenko as his wife, Elena. Production on the film is underway, although shooting in Russia had to stop when war broke out in February. Variety reported that as Serebrennikov had already experienced troubles with Putin’s regime, they opted to shut down filming and evacuate Whishaw from the country.

Filming on Limonov will soon resume production later this year in Europe. But while we wait for updates, we do have a first image from the film showing Whishaw donning Limonov’s iconic glasses, beard and moustache. It’s a transformation that the actor has described as “one of the greatest pleasures”. “He himself was always transforming — almost as if he lead about seven completely different lives,” Whishaw told Variety. “I studied him as much as I could, though I’m not really attempting an impersonation”.

Eduard Limonov speaking during a rally in Moscow in 2014

Whishaw also recalled how he was “transfixed” by the character of Limonov when he was first sent the script in 2020. “Everything about him was so extreme,” he explained. “I felt all sorts of contradictory things about him. It was as though in every situation he found himself in, he struck a dissonant note. He could only exist in opposition to what was in front of him, it seemed. He was against EVERYTHING. He scared me, he fascinated me, repelled me, thrilled me. Lots of things.” Something tells us this big screen story will definitely be one to watch.