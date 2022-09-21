There’s been no shortage of standout TV shows this year, but the fan-favourite fourth season of Stranger Things arguably outstripped them all this summer with its fascinating new characters, emotional storylines and monstrous villain. Widely heralded as the best season of the series so far, the hit Netflix show the got the world talking when Sadie Sink’s teenage protagonist Max Mayfield made a nail-biting escape from clutches of the evil Vecna, introducing a new generation to the music of Kate Bush in the process. It turns out, the industry is taking note of her brilliance as well.

Only days after she made her Venice Film Festival debut with Darren Aronofsky’s The Whale – which received a six-minute standing ovation and has since put Brendan Fraser as a firm frontrunner in the best actor Oscar race – Sink has landed another exciting role.

According to Deadline, Sink will star in the upcoming German thriller Berlin Nobody alongside Eric Bana (The Time Traveler’s Wife) and Sylvia Hoeks (Blade Runner 2049). Directed by Jordan Scott (Cracks) and produced by her father Ridley Scott, the film follows social psychologist and expat Ben Monroe (played by Bana) as he moves to the German capital to dig into the rise of cults and the mentality that shapes them. Similar to her standout role in The Whale, Sink takes on the portrayal of Monroe’s rebellious teenage daughter Mazzy. Her character is drawn to a mysterious local boy, played by rising German actor Jonas Dassler, who is best known for his role as a murderer in the 2019 film The Golden Glove.

Sadie Sink will star in the upcoming German thriller Berlin Nobody

Following in the footsteps of many other popular book-to-screen adaptations of recent times, Berlin Nobody takes inspiration from Nicholas Hogg’s 2015 novel Tokyo, which places Monroe in the Japanese city seeking his former love, while his estranged daughter becomes occupied with a young cult survivor. Right now, little is known about the gritty twists and turns of the story, but if other German thrillers such as The Strange House and Black Island are anything to go by, Berlin Nobody will be just as compelling. And judging by the recent influx of psychological thrillers and mystery dramas on our screens, the genre is certainly having a renaissance. Last week, Netflix released the disturbing trailer for its upcoming series The Good Nurse starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne, while the new suspense drama Devil In Ohio continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats with its real-life tale of a satanic cult.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things season four

Berlin Nobody, which was first announced earlier this year, was originally set to star Kiernan Shipka of Netflix’s Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina, but the actor has since departed the project. While the film has yet to reveal an official release date, we do know that filming is now underway in Berlin. Sink, meanwhile, is currently on tour promoting The Whale and her role in Taylor Swift’s short film All Too Well, which is in the running for an Oscar nomination for best live action short. In a recent interview with Variety, Darren Aronofsky sang Sink’s praises as a rising star. “I haven’t seen work like that in a really long time,” he said, while Brendan Fraser added, “dynamite comes in small packages”. We couldn’t agree more.