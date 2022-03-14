Remarkable Women Awards: Bernadine Evaristo wins Writer of the Year

Author Bernadine Evaristo is no stranger to winning awards, and tonight has been named Writer of the Year at Stylist’s Remarkable Women Awards in association with bareMinerals. Evaristo is the author of ten books and numerous writings that span across fiction, non-fiction, poetry, essays and literary criticism. Her seminal novel Girl, Woman, Other, won the Booker Prize in 2019, making her the first black woman and the first black British person to win the accolade in its fifty year history.

Her most recent work, Manifesto: On Never Giving Up, was published in 2021 and is a vibrant and inspirational account of her life and career as she rebelled against the mainstream and fought over several decades to bring her creative work into the world. Girl, Woman, Other was also a #1 Sunday Times bestseller, taking home both the British Book Awards Author and Fiction Book Of The Year prizes. A true multi-hyphenate, Evaristo is also a Professor of Creative Writing at Brunel University London and was awarded an OBE in 2020 in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Speaking about her win, Evaristo told the audience at The Londoner: “This is such an honour. I have been writing for a very long time – for 40 years – and I broke through when I won the Booker two years ago. Everything about my career changed, but I’ve been an activist for almost all of that time. “I am a public facing writer with an increased profile in the last few years, but I do what I do because of all of the people behind me that have worked with me on an equal basis to be the change we want to see in the world.”

